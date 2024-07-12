SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, JULY 12, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador pointed out that he always put his trust in the people for the continuity of the Transformation movement, now to be led by Claudia Sheinbaum. “I knew we were going to be reciprocated; love with love is repaid.” He also welcomed the appointment of Lázaro Cárdenas Batel as the next director of the Office of the Presidency.

President López Obrador rejected the Federal Electoral Tribunal (TEPJF) ruling that charges him with violating the principles of impartiality, neutrality, and equity in the election campaign. He pointed out that there is no evidence against him and that the ruling was adopted because the judges are conservative, corrupt, and falsify reality.

The head of the Executive Branch reiterated his demand that the U.S. government explain why it is financing Claudio X. González’s organization, Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity, which is promoting a slanderous disinformation campaign against the federal government, which is legal and legitimate. “What does the United States have to do with matters that 0only concern Mexicans? Why this interference?” he asked.

Results of the Housing Credit Program from 2019 to 2024 by housing agency:

-Infonavit: 2,583,742 loans, with an investment of over 1.29 trillion pesos (US$73.02 billion).

-Fovissste: 274,022 loans, with an investment of almost 212.28 billion pesos (US$11.98 billion).

-Conavim: 461,330 loans, with an investment of slightly less than 36.04 billion pesos (US$2.04 billion).

-Sociedad Hipotecaria Federal: 310,689 loans, with an investment of 7.22 billion pesos (US$407 million).

Total loans delivered: 3,629,783

Total investment: 1.5 trillion pesos (US$84 billion)

More than 12 million people benefited. More than 8 million jobs generated

The Mexican government’s housing policy has helped 2.9 million people obtain housing; 1.9 million people improve the quality of their housing, and 1.4 million people obtain basic services associated with housing.