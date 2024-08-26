SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, AUGUST 26, 2024

MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE

MONDAY 08/25/24

With 35 days to go before leaving office, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has a 73% approval rating, according to a poll by El Universal.

The President pointed out that it is up to the Federal Attorney General’s Office to call or not to call Enrique Peña Nieto to testify in the case of the disappearance of the 43 Ayotzinapa teacher training college students. However, he recalled that there is an ongoing investigation that includes a statement by former Attorney General Murillo Karam, in which he blames the former director of the Criminal Investigation Agency, Tomás Zerón, currently a fugitive in Israel, for full responsibility for the construction of the so-called historical truth narrative.

President López Obrador charged that there has been considerable speculation on the Judicial Reform, given that the opponents of the measure do not want democracy and refuse to let the people vote for judges and justices. He ruled out entering into dialogue with U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, on the Judicial Reform and denied that the proposal would affect the USMCA treaty, since it is no longer possible to break with the economic integration that has been consolidated.

President López Obrador congratulated the more than 24 million pre-school, elementary, and high school students who today begin the 2024-2025 school year. He also thanked the teachers with whom his administration has a good relationship.

López Obrador reiterated that the incoming President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, will initiate a universal scholarship program for all students in basic education in public schools.