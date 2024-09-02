SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 2, 2024

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador criticized the judges who promoted legal actions against the judicial reform, which encroaches on the faculties of the legislative branch of government and violates the Constitution. “In their desperation they act irresponsibly and contradictorily,” he said.

President Lopez Obrador responded to critics of the judicial reform who say that not just anyone can be a judge. “Is it more complex to be a judge than the President of the Republic?” he asked. The President stressed that if judges and justices are elected by popular vote, then they will know that they are representatives of the people and that they owe their position to the people, not to vested interest groups.

The President reiterated that relations with the US and Canadian governments are not broken and called on them not express their opinion on the judicial reform. He said that no foreign country should intervene in matters that only correspond to Mexicans. To allow that would mean accepting that they can violate the country’s Constitution.

After the presentation of his sixth and final State of the Nation Report, President López Obrador emphasized that he can retire peacefully, because millions of Mexicans have participated in the transformation process and poverty has been reduced.

On September 1, the Zinacantepec-Santa Fe section of the El Insurgente Interurban Train began operating. The section from Santa Fe to the Observatorio metro stop in Mexico City will be inaugurated in December by President Claudia Sheinbaum.