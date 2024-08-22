SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, AUGUST 22, 2024

On September 1, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will present his final state of the nation address in the capital’s Zócalo square. On September 15, he will lead the ceremony commemorating the Grito de Independencia; a band from Oaxaca from the Mixe indigenous community and Banda MS will perform.

The President described as politicking the decision of the rating agencies to reduce their investment recommendation for Mexico due to the Judicial Reform. He recalled that the rating agencies warned that there would be inflation if the minimum wage was increased and it was demonstrated that this was not the case.

President López Obrador charged that the PAN mayor of the Álvaro Obregón municipality in Mexico City, Lía Limón, is responsible for the delay in the construction of the Mexico City-Toluca interurban train, “El Insurgente”. “We had some obstacles, as in all construction projects. Some due to technical issues; these are complex work projects; and other delays, delays, because we had to face our opponents […] they stopped work (on the train line). However, it’s moving ahead, he said. The second stage of the train line, which will go from Lerma to Santa Fe, will start operating on August 31.

After the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) reported that it seized the property where drug trafficker Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada was kidnapped and where the murder of the former rector of the University of Sinaloa possibly took place, President López Obrador reiterated that the investigation is still open. He said that if the FGR considers it necessary to provide more information, it could summon Sinaloa Governor Rubén Rocha and former state prosecutor Sara Bruna Bermúdez to testify.

The President declared that he does not agree with regulating social networks and identifying each account, because freedoms, including anonymity, must be guaranteed. He said, in relation to the slander campaign against the government through bots that what is important is to explain that these are automated accounts with paid content.

Next Tuesday, President López Obrador and President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum will meet to discuss the budget for the rest of the year and the proposal for 2025.