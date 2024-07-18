SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, JULY 18, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reiterated that at the end of his term he will retire from public and political life. “(Claudia Sheinbaum) is a guarantee for the continuity of the transformation in Mexico, things will not only continue as they are, but according to my projections, they will improve for all Mexicans”, he said.

Lopez Obrador said with Claudia Sheinbaum assuming the post of president there will be a new opportunity to analyze the relationship between Mexico and Spain. The President recalled that for now there is a pause in relations due to the misunderstanding that arose as a result of his request that Spain ask for forgiveness for the abuses inflicted on the indigenous peoples of Mexico during the country’s colonization and colonial period.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador criticized the Federal Electoral Tribunal for accusing him of intervening in the recently concluded election campaign. “I have always fought for democracy and I have principles and ideals […] We have confronted the Judicial Branch, the Supreme Court, the National Electoral Institute, and the Federal Electoral Tribunal; we know very well how they have been coopted, but the people of Mexico have woken up. We have a very conscious people.”, he explained.

Minister of the Navy Rafael Ojeda reported that operations were carried out in Ensenada, Baja California, against pharmacies that offered products containing fentanyl. As a result of the operations, the pharmacies, close to 800, were closed. The number of pharmacies is excessive for the area in question.

The President emphasized that the Interoceanic Corridor is a global project that connects the Pacific and Atlantic oceans to promote maritime trade. It is currently comprised of four ports with a capacity of 300,000 shipping containers per year, with number projected to increase to 1.4 million. The project will promote 12 Development for Wellbeing Poles, seven of which have already been auctioned.