SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, AUGUST 27, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador denounced Supreme Court Chief Justice Norma Piña’s decision to accept two cases that she should have rejected for being inadmissible. The cases involve two tax debts for more than 35 billion pesos (US$1.78 billion). One of the cases was assigned to a justice who has a history defending wealthy individuals. “What should we do? Denounce her and ask for her impeachment. But if we do that they would go to complain to the King of Spain. It is clear that they are violating the Constitution,” he said.

The President charged that that, without having the authority to do so, the Supreme Court (SCJN) accepted an appeal by the PAN against the allocation of proportional representation seats to Morena and allied parties in the Chamber of Deputies, with which the block will have a 2/3 majority. The Federal Electoral Tribunal (TEPJF) has the final say in electoral matters, not the SCJN, the President noted.

President López Obrador said that the warnings issued by rating agencies claiming that the Judicial Reform would bring negative consequences for the national economy should not be taken seriously. He recalled that these types of institutions are upset by his government’s economic policy, which is not subordinate to foreign interests and is a far cry from the international agenda followed during the neoliberal period.

“We all have the right to demonstrate, but in a democracy the majority decides, and the majority of the people have already decided to continue the transformation,” the president said, in reference to the protests against the Judicial Reform.

President López Obrador reported that the relationship with the U.S. ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar, is good, but is on pause, following his statements against the Judicial Reform. “They have to learn to respect Mexico’s sovereignty,” he said.

Between 2019 and 2024, the IMSS Bienestar health-care program went from having 18,614 specialized doctors to 26,272 such professionals in 23 states who care for patients who do not have social security. The La Clínica es Nuestra program is at the 97% mark in the allocation of the program’s resources, which means that 11,443 health-care centers have used its funds for improvements and equipment.