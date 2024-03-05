SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, MARCH 5, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ruled out the risk of moving backwards in terms of democratic rule, since the foundations have been laid for a true and authentic democracy.

The President recalled that Mexican Humanism involves promoting the greatness of our cultures, of the great civilizations that flourished in what is now our country, but also exalting the richness of our political history. He explained that the Moral Economy arises from the legacy of José María Morelos y Pavón, who sought a more equitable distribution of wealth, income, and the budget.

Minister of Security and Citizen Protection Rosa Icela Rodríguez said that the federal government is committed to guaranteeing peaceful elections. She explained that, in coordination with the National Electoral Institute (INE), protection and security is being provided to candidates who require it. As of March 4, 23 protection requests have been received.

Minister of National Defense Luis Cresencio Sandoval reported that the Military Prosecutor’s Office is investigating what transpired at the Ensenada Training Center, where National Guard cadets were killed. The director of the Center is under arrest, to be tried for the crime of disobedience and abuse of authority.

From February 20 to March 4, the Mexican government seized 3.9 kg of fentanyl and secured 24 clandestine laboratories, which prevented the production of 126 tons of methamphetamines, with a street value of more than 32.35 billion pesos (US$1.90 billion).