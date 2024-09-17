SUMMARY -MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2002

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador described as “laughable” the statements made by former president Ernesto Zedillo, who said yesterday that the Judicial Reform buries democracy. “The intellectual dishonesty of those who affirm that Mexico has become a monarchy or dictatorship is phenomenal,” López Obrador said.

In response to possible legal challenges against the Judicial Reform, President López Obrador explained that there is no legal basis to prevent the reform and that not even the Supreme Court could stop it. “This has already gone ahead […] it is going to change everything related to the application of justice for the better, because judges will be elected by the people,” he said.

The Mexican government is addressing the situation of violence in Sinaloa on two levels: protecting the population and preventing confrontations between criminal groups. “Let the people have confidence that we are there and we will remain there as long as necessary to take care of them,” the President said.

Actions in security matters during López Obrador’s administration:

-Attention to the causes of public insecurity with social programs.

-Peace Fairs and Weapons Exchange.

-Delivery of 12.7 million goods through the Tianguis del Bienestar, in which items or properties seized in criminal operations are provided to marginalized communities.

-Creation of the National Guard.

-Intelligence actions against crime.

-Apprehension of 94,240 lawbreakers, of whom 8,509 were priority targets.

-Seizure of chemical substances and drugs. Destruction of 2,593 clandestine laboratories.

-Homicides decreased 19% compared to 2018.

-Reduction of the perception of public insecurity by 14.3%, declining from 73.7% in 2018 to 54.4% in 2024.

-Between 2019 and 2023, national corruption cases declined 16.6%.