SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador denounced former president Ernesto Zedillo, who left his circle of intellectuals and abandoned his activism on the international stage to criticize the Judicial Reform here in Mexico. “Now he has come to Mexico and he is unbridled […] All this mischief is unbridled and for a reason. This means that the transformation process in the country is going very well. He has no moral authority to talk about democracy,” the President said.

After Felipe Calderón’s former Minister of Public Security, Genaro García Luna, published a letter accusing President López Obrador of links with drug trafficking, the Mexican President responded, declaring ironically, that if the ex-official imprisoned in the United States has proof, videos, or phone calls, he should make them public.

The President denounced a sensationalist campaign over violence in Sinaloa aimed at inducing fear in the population. “[It is] promoted by our adversaries; they are trying to discredit the government I represent and me as an individual,” he said. He reiterated that the problem in the state of Sinaloa is being attended to with members of the Armed Forces to protect the population and avoid confrontation between criminal groups.

In the Who’s Who is Lies segment, it was reported that:

-It is false that the peso would be devalued if the Judicial Reform were approved. The peso continues to be the most appreciated currencies in relation to the dollar worldwide. López Obrador’s government will be the first in 50 years not to devalue the peso.

-Former president Ernesto Zedillo was exposed for criticizing the Judicial Reform, when he himself carried out an authoritarian reform of the judicial branch:

°He closed down the Supreme Court (SCJN) on January 1, 1995.

°He retired 26 justices with outrageously high pensions and appointed the 11 new members of the SCJN in order to have a Court that was “tailor-made”.

°In 26 days he reformed the Constitution and ratified amendments to 20 constitutional articles.

°He created the Judicial Council.

° The media did not accuse him of exercising absolute power, nor did it describe him as a dictator, nor of destroying justice.

On Friday, September 20, President López Obrador will inaugurate the 7-car passenger train of the Maya Train, which has a restaurant and sleeping compartments. On Saturday, September 21 he will supervise, together with President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, the highway from the city of Oaxaca to the Isthmus. On Sunday, September 22 he will inaugurate the house where President Benito Juarez lived and issued the Reform Laws, in the Port of Veracruz. On Monday, September 23, he will supervise the rescue of the bodies of the Pasta de Conchos miners in Coahuila and on the same day, in the afternoon, in Matamoros, he will pay homage to the revolutionary Catarino Garza, whose remains were repatriated from Panama.