THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2025

SUMMARY

Mexico, a tourist power

Minister of Tourism Josefina Rodríguez explained that Mexico is a tourist power and presented the following data:

– Mexico is the sixth most visited country in the world.

– It ranks first in natural resources and fifth in cultural resources.

– Tourism represents 8.6% of national GDP.

– Between 2018 and 2022, one out of every ten Mexicans overcame poverty thanks to tourism.

– In 2024, Mexico received 86.4 million international visitors, who spent almost US$32.96 billion dollars.

It was reported that the goal is to position Mexico as the fifth most visited country in the world. It was also announced that from April 28 to May 1, the Mexico-USA Tourism Fair will be held in Baja California.

Day in honor of Vicente Guerrero

The President signed a decree declaring February 14 as the anniversary of the death of General Vicente Guerrero, the first Afro-Mexican president, who abolished slavery in Mexico on September 15, 1829.

Judicial election and electoral reform

President Claudia Sheinbaum explained that June 1 will be a historic day for Mexico, since, for the first time in the history of the country and possibly in the world, the people will elect the judges, justices, and magistrates. She also noted the Supreme Court’s ruling of February 13, which returns to the injunction judges the suspensions granted by other judges against the judicial election, but also establishes that in electoral matters, such suspensions cannot be granted.

Letter to Donald Trump on steel and aluminum

Sheinbaum reported that yesterday a letter was sent to Donald Trump with a graph showing the trade surplus that the United States has with Mexico in steel and aluminum, which means that the country exports more of these materials to Mexico than it imports.

Google’s response on Gulf of Mexico

It was reported that the letter sent by Google in response to its changing the name of Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America in its maps is that when faced with decrees from different countries, the platform adjusts the names according to local regulations. In case of discrepancies between countries, both names may be shown, as was the case with the Gulf of Mexico.

Migration and hiring of Mexicans

The President reported that since Donald Trump took office, 13,455 migrants have been deported to Mexico, of whom 10,485 are Mexicans and 2,970 are foreigners. In addition, she noted that close to 500 new jobs were made available to Mexicans returning from the United States, facilitated through a program coordinated with the private sector.

INFONAVIT Reform

The President explained that the INFONAVIT reform seeks to recover workers’ right to housing in a transparent and honest manner. She also rejected the statements made by the National Action Party (PAN) regarding this and other reforms, recalling that during the 2024 campaign the PAN claimed to be in favor of the government’s social programs, but later said the opposite.

New government appointments

It was announced that Rafael Marín Mollinedo will be the new director of the National Customs Agency and Tatiana Clouthier will head the Institute of Mexicans Abroad as of March.

Strong economy and poverty reduction in Mexico

The President affirmed that Mexico’s economy is strong, denying speculations to the contrary. She emphasized that the model implemented since 2018, based on prioritizing the most vulnerable sectors of the population, enabled 9 million people to overcome poverty. In addition, she pointed out that the strength of the peso is a key indicator of the country’s economic stability.