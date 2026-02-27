THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2026

SUMMARY

Electoral Reform: More Democracy and Faster Results

President Claudia Sheinbaum made it clear that proportional representation will not be eliminated with the new Electoral Reform. It remains in the Chamber of Deputies and in the Senate it will involve three seats per state including the largest minority party. The change democratizes the lists. The party leaderships will no longer decide the candidate lists; citizens will vote directly for the candidates.

Sheinbaum defended replacing the Preliminary Electoral Results Program (PREP) with digital counting from the start for faster official results with certainty.

Labor Poverty at Lowest Level

The National Statistical Institute (INEGI reported labor poverty at 33.9%, the lowest in many years. This indicator measures those unable to afford the basic basket with their income. The trend confirms that wage and well-being policies are delivering results.

Security with Intelligence and the Fight Against Arms Trafficking

The Mexican government reiterated that 80% of weapons seized in the country come from the United States. Ongoing investigations and permanent coordination with U.S. authorities seek to halt these illegal flows. Following the death of leading drug kingpin Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, federal intelligence identified four potential candidates who might try to take control of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Sinaloa Reduces Homicides and Advances Voluntary Weapons Exchange

The average number of daily homicides dropped from 6.9 in June 2025 to 3.42 in January 2026, a 50% reduction and 28% less than January last year. Following the surge from internal disputes in September 2024, the trend is now downward thanks to federal reinforcement coordinated with state governments.

From October 1, 2024, to February 26, 2026, some 1,219 weapons were exchanged in 20 municipalities; in El Fuerte alone, 208 weapons that were for the exclusive use by the army were turned in. Security with territorial presence and citizen participation.

Addressing Root Causes to Recover Youth Opportunities

The President said that in Michoacán and Sinaloa, the strategy is not only operational but social. It involves more higher secondary schools, education, and programs to pull youth away from crime. Sheinbaum acknowledged the coordination with Governor Rubén Rocha Moya to reduce insecurity.