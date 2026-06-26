THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — FRIDAY, JUNE 26, 2026

TOPSHOT – Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum smiles as she leaves the Congress of the Union after her inauguration ceremony in Mexico City on October 1, 2024. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP) (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)

SUMMARY

Mexico supports Venezuela with Humanitarian Assistance

President Claudia Sheinbaum noted that Mexico maintains its solidarity with Venezuela following the earthquake. She reported that “we are providing support to Venezuela.” Sheinbaum said 250 military personnel, 18 canine teams, Ministry of Foreign Relations staff, medical supplies, and specialized equipment were sent and rescue efforts are currently underway. She also announced that she will hold a call with acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez to coordinate new cooperation initiatives.

Mexico and Spain strengthen dialogue with respect for Indigenous peoples

Sheinbaum held a meeting with King Felipe of Spain, in which she reaffirmed that recognition of Indigenous peoples is “a matter of national identity, of recognition, and of saying no to discrimination, no to racism, and no to classism.”

The President noted that the meeting was possible thanks to Spain’s prior acknowledgment of the abuses committed and stated that being labeled “indigenista” is not offensive in any way.

Culture brings the country’s heritage closer to the people

The Ministry of Culture reported that the network of museums and archaeological sites grew by 18%, receiving 57 million visitors, accompanied by an investment of 400 million pesos (US$22.68 million).

New exhibitions for the World Cup were presented and the creation of the Museum of Textiles of Indigenous and Afro-Mexican Peoples was announced. This will be accompanied with the strengthening, through Fonart and Indautor, of the legal protection of the heritage and textile designs of the Indigenous communities against cultural appropriation.

International cooperation with respect for sovereignty

The President noted that Donald Trump recognized Mexico as the safest border and acknowledge the reduction in fentanyl trafficking, which decreased 79%. Sheinbaum reiterated that “a wall is not necessary; what needs to be built between Mexico and the United States are more bridges.”

She also reiterated that any relationship between Mexican authorities and foreign security agencies must be authorized by the Ministry of Foreign Relations and the special security committee, and therefore, no state government can act on its own.

Resources recovered from corruption will return to the people

Sheinbaum said that the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) and the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) are intensifying the freezing of accounts and asset forfeiture proceedings to recover illegally obtained resources. She noted that the assets of the Odebrecht and Agronitrogenados firms will be transferred to the Institute to Return Stolen Goods to the People, so they can be used for the benefit of communities. The President added that information about the recovered resources will be released soon.

El Universal corrects false information about AMLO

The President noted that El Universal issued a public apology after acknowledging that it could not substantiate the authenticity of an interview in which statements about President López Obrador were attributed to famous deceased Mexican author Carlos Monsiváis. She said the correction was necessary and stated that “whoever publishes something like that has not the slightest moral ethics; it’s good that they apologized.”