THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, MARCH 7, 2025

SUMMARY

Trade Agreement between Mexico and the United States

Minister of Economy Marcelo Ebrard reported that the agreement between the governments of Mexico and the United States stipulates that Mexican exports that comply with the provisions of the USMCA will not be subject to tariffs until at least April 2. In addition, it was noted that 90% of Mexico’s exports to the United States will correspond to the provisions of this treaty.

It was mentioned that a final agreement is being sought before March 12, since Mexico imports more steel and aluminum from the United States than it exports.

President Claudia Sheinbaum explained that this agreement began with Donald Trump and was later extended to Canada, which allowed for the continuity of the USMCA. She also mentioned that on April 2, Trump will make a global announcement on U.S. imports, in which the principle of reciprocity will be highlighted: Mexico does not impose taxes on imports from the United States, so the United States will not apply taxes to imports from Mexico.

Investment and Economic Growth

Ebrard noted that there is currently a portfolio of committed investments for US$217 billion from various companies.

The President reiterated that Mexico’s economy remains strong, which was reflected in the value of the peso. Despite the announcement of a 25% tariff, the peso’s devaluation was minimal, demonstrating confidence in the country’s economy.

Tania Ortiz, president of Sempra Infrastructure, reported that the company is currently investing US$3.55 billion in Mexico, generating 18,750 direct jobs. Among the projects under construction are the ECA LNG natural gas terminal in Ensenada, Baja California, and the Cimarrón wind farm in Tecate, Baja California.

David Geisen, senior vice president of Mercado Libre’s Hispanic Marketplace, announced that by 2025 the company will invest US$3.4 billion dollars in Mexico to strengthen its technological, logistical, and financial ecosystem. This figure represents a 38% increase over the investment made in 2024 and, by the end of the year, 35,000 direct jobs will have been created.

National Project

The President explained that the national project is based on the maxim “For the good of all, the come first”. She explained that this project implies the development of rights that allow those who have the least to have access to a life of dignity and well-being. As part of this strategy, she stressed the importance of increasing salaries so that the population can progressively improve its quality of life.

Women’s Rights Handbook

Minister of Women Citlalli Hernández presented the “Women’s Rights Handbook”, a popular pedagogical tool that seeks to strengthen basic equality and eradicate gender violence in Mexico. The handbook includes 15 fundamental rights, among them the right to be free and happy; the right to live in a family, in peace and wellbeing; and the right to education. It was announced that millions of copies will be distributed throughout the country.

The President highlighted the creation of a network of women volunteers at the national level who will act as spokespersons, promoters, and defenders of women’s rights. It was also reported that the Ministry of Women has dealt with approximately 600 cases of gender violence.