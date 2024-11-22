THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2024

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum waves at the crowd as she leaves the Congress of the Union after her inauguration ceremony, in Mexico City on October 1, 2024. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP) (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)

Mexican humanism as a principle of the Federal Expenditure Budget

Minister of Finance Rogelio Ramírez de la O explained that the Federal Expenditure Budget has Mexican humanism as its principles, that is, the consolidation of development with shared benefits. A balance between income and spending is sought, thus achieving a reduction in the budget deficit from 5.9% of GDP to 3.9%.

Programmable spending is 6.5 trillion pesos (US$320 billion), distributed as follows:

– Health-care: 2.2 trillion pesos (US$110 billion).

– Social programs: 1.09 trillion pesos (US$53 billion).

– Investment projects: 996.91 million pesos (US$48.70 million)

– Education: 723.78 million pesos (US$35.36 million).

– Public security: 297.87 million pesos (US$14.55 million).

– Agricultural support: 104,92 million pesos (US$5.13 million).

The budget was prepared based on the consideration that investment in Mexico grew by 8% between January and July, while consumption increased by 3.3% in the same period.

The President indicated that a proposal is being made to Congress to reduce the budget of autonomous government agencies and allocate these resources to culture and education.

USMCA as an engine for regional growth

President Claudia Sheinbaum pointed out that the USMCA is very beneficial for the three countries, as it allows them to complement their economies, foster growth, development, and well-being.

Mexico seeks to reduce trade imbalance with China

Mexico has a trade imbalance with China of US$89 billion annually. There is a project underway that seeks to consolidate North America as a trade bloc, identifying products that are currently imported from China to try to manufacture them in Mexico or in the region.

Meeting between Minister of the Interior and INE for Judicial Reform elections

Sheinbaum reported that Interior Minister Rosa Icela Rodríguez will meet with Guadalupe Taddei, president of the National Electoral Institute (INE) to discuss the considerations that would justify postponing the Judicial Branch election.

Sheinbaum criticizes Gabriel Quadri for contradictory statements and actions

The President displayed a tweet by opposition figure Gabriel Quadri in which he states that “in Mexico, pensions for senior citizens are unsustainable.” She also showed a photograph of Quadri registering to receive the senior citizen pension. Sheinbaum pointed out that, if he were consistent with his statements, he would not apply for this benefit.

President calls for the eradication of the old way of doing politics

Sheinbaum stressed that any form of old politics, such as the use of vote-buying mechanisms, seriously affects candidates, parties, and the country. She reiterated that the country’s transformation implies eradicating such practices and promoting a “revolution of consciences” based on the results of good governance.