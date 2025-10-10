THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, OCTOBER 10, 2025

President’s Book

Rain in 31 States; Government Activates Support Plans

The Civil Protection agency reported rains affecting 31 states, mainly Veracruz, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Puebla, Hidalgo, and Guerrero.

In Veracruz, 38 municipalities reported flood damage, 312 homes were affected, and six shelters are operational under the DN-III Plan. The Jalpan River overflowed in Querétaro; landslides were reported and four shelters opened in San Luis Potosí; and Puebla registered 77 landslides.

Tropical Storm Raymond is moving through the Pacific and could impact Baja California Sur over the weekend.

Mexico Reiterates Position on Peru and the Release of Pedro Castillo

Mexico reaffirmed its respect for national popular sovereignty. President Claudia Sheinbaum stated that the removal of President Pedro Castillo was a coup and called for his release and a fair trial.

Mexico Supports Peace and Sovereignty in the Middle East

In relation to the negotiations between the United States, Hamas, and Israel, the President expressed her wish for a true peace agreement respecting national and popular sovereignty. In response to reports of mistreatment in Israel of Mexican nationals detained in the recent flotilla bringing humanitarian aid to Palestine, she called for efforts to focus on achieving peace and respect in the Gaza Strip.

Nobel Prize to María Corina Machado

The President reiterated the principle of national and popular self-determination and refrained from further comments on internal decisions of other countries.

Banamex Cultural Collection to Be Opened to the Public

Sheinbaum confirmed information on the prior agreement between Citi and Grupo México. In relation to the sale of 25% of Banamex to Fernando Chico Pardo, she noted that the businessman agreed to open the bank’s cultural collection to the public.

Funds from Judiciary Budget Cuts Will Be Allocated to Education, Culture, and Cinema

The President reported that about 16 billion pesos (US$870 million) from the Judiciary’s budget cuts will be redirected to priority areas such as education, culture, and cinema.

The book about the unprecedented transition between President López Obrador and President Sheinbaum’s administrations is already in print. It narrates Sheinbaum’s political experience and the historic process ending in the peaceful transfer of power.

Andrea Marván to Be Confirmed as Head of the Antitrust Commission

The Senate received the ratification of Andrea Marván Saltiel as head of the National Antitrust Commission (formerly COFECE). The President acknowledged her performance and career, describing her as “a young woman highly recognized nationally and internationally.”

Salinas Pliego Cases Total 48 Billion Pesos; Government Trusts Legal Resolution

President Sheinbaum reported that businessman Ricardo Salinas Pliego faces nine cases in the Supreme Court for tax evasion amounting to approximately 48 billion pesos (US$2.60 billion). She explained that if the business magnate decides to pay beforehand, he might receive discounts on the total debt. Three of the lawsuits already have a judge assigned to the cases. Other cases continue in lower courts, but the new Amparo Law will expedite these processes. She added that, so far, Salinas Pliego has shown no willingness to settle his debt.