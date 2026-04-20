THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — MONDAY, APRIL 20, 2026

SUMMARY

Education and Healthcare: Rights Guaranteed Starting in School

President Claudia Sheinbaum reported that 18 states have already eliminated upper secondary level entrance exams: young people can now choose the nearest school, because education is a right. This year, more than 307,000 applicants registered, and by the end of 2026, there will be 200,000 new spaces available, with a clear goal: that all young people aged 15 to 18 be in school.

At the same time, the “Live Healthy, Live Happy” program has benefitted nearly 10 million students in more than 79,000 schools, providing free healthcare, eyeglasses, and medical follow-up.

Mexico in the World: Identity, Sovereignty, and Global Recognition

With the Defense of Democracy Summit in Barcelona, the goal has been to position Mexico based on its origins and greatness, recognizing Indigenous peoples as the foundation of the country’s identity. Sheinbaum reaffirmed that Mexico is at the forefront in constitutionally enshrining the principles of self-determination of peoples, non-intervention, and the peaceful resolution of conflicts. Within this framework, the President proposed an agenda of promoting peace and solidarity—including with Cuba—and she proposed that Mexico host an upcoming summit focused on the economy for wellbeing and cooperation for development.

People’s Economy: No Fuel Price Gouging

The President was clear: there is no justification for diesel to be expensive, because the government already subsidizes its sale through the reduction of the IEPS excise tax. Even so, some gas stations are raising prices, so inspections by the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) and the Tax Administration System (SAT) will be stepped up. Those who abuse the system will be exposed, and dialogue will continue to ensure fair prices and protect families’ finances.

Principles of the Fourth Transformation

Sheinbaum reaffirmed that the government is guided by austerity, without privileges and with closeness to the people, under a Benito Juarez-inspired vision that there cannot be a rich government with a poor people. In contrast to the right-wing, which promotes exclusion and privilege, the transformation represents brother and sisterhood, inclusion, sovereignty, and shared well-being.