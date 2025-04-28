THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, APRIL 28, 2025

SUMMARY

Advances in infrastructure and fiscal responsibility

President Claudia Sheinbaum highlighted the progress of her weekend tour of Quintana Roo, Yucatán and Campeche, where she supervised the port of Progreso, kicked off the Mayan freight train, and reviewed housing projects. She emphasized that all work projects are progressing on schedule and without incurring debt.

Profeco: Gasoline price decline and alert for fake tickets

Iván Escalante, head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco), reported that the national average price of gasoline dropped to 23.63 pesos (US$1.21) per liter. In addition, he issued an alert, warning of the sale of fake tickets for events, recommending that interested purchasers check the official web pages and billboards of the venues.

Wellbeing support for Reynosa and Rio Bravo

Minister of Wellbeing Ariadna Montiel reported that support will be delivered to 12,316 affected households in Tamaulipas, with a social investment of 98.5 million pesos (US$5.03 million). The support includes 8,000 pesos (US$408) for cleaning supplies and packages of household goods. Montiel also highlighted the actions of the Social Infrastructure Fund in indigenous and Afro-Mexican communities.

Impact of Mexicans in the United States

Ana Teresa Ramírez Valdés, Director of Latino Donor Collaborative, presented data on the population of Mexican origin in the United States:

– 38 million people of Mexican origin live in the United States, of whom 4 million are undocumented and 34 million are residents or citizens.

– The GDP of all people of Mexican descent in the United States is US$2.06 trillion.

– If people of Mexican descent in the United States were an independent economy, it would rank as the 10th largest economy in the world.

Axe Ceremonia case

Sheinbaum addressed the case of the Axe Ceremonia festival, where two people were killed when a structure collapsed. She reported that coordinated progress is being made between the government and the Mexico City prosecutor’s office to support the affected family members. In addition, the Parque Bicentenario concession is being reviewed, with the aim of withdrawing it, with the park to be operated directly by the federal government.

Sheinbaum responds to opposition criticism and points out historical contradictions

The President responded firmly to accusations of authoritarianism leveled by PRIAN leaders. She questioned the legitimacy of these accusations, recalling episodes such as the Acteal and Aguas Blancas massacres, the Fobaproa bank bailout, and the privatization of the country’s trains during Ernesto Zedillo administration. Sheinbaum charged that those who endorsed electoral frauds now seek to present themselves as defenders of democracy.

“The PRIAN’s new narrative is to call us authoritarians, but the people of Mexico are very informed. Who are the real authoritarians? The ones who privatized the trains, turned private debts into public debts, and allowed massacres?” Sheinbaum commented.