THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, DECEMBER 29, 2025

SUMMARY

Attention to victims and thorough investigation of the Interoceanic Train derailment

President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed her condolences and solidarity with the families of those who lost their lives in the Interoceanic Train accident. She stressed that the priority is care and assistance for the victims and their families, and that she will travel to Oaxaca to directly meet with them.

The President reported that the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) will carry out a rigorous investigation to clarify the causes and determine responsibilities for the derailment. In addition, she stated that the safety of the train and its infrastructure will be guaranteed, in coordination with the Ministry of the Navy, before its operations are resumed.

Comprehensive update: assistance and actions following the Interoceanic Train derailment

The Navy reported that 250 people were aboard the train, of whom 108 were hospitalized, 44 remain hospitalized, and 13 lost their lives (12 have already been located and a search and rescue operation is still underway for the other victim). Rescue and assistance protocols were immediately activated with 360 naval personnel, 20 vehicles, 4 ground ambulances, 3 air ambulances, and a drone. The Navy indicated that an inspection vehicle had traveled the route an hour and a half before the accident without detecting any faults.

Today, the Railway Transportation Agency, together with the FGR, will conduct the evaluation of the incident, analyze the Pulser (the train’s event recorder), and the company Ferrosur will transport two cranes to re-rail the locomotive and railcars. By presidential instruction, each family is receiving direct support from the government; passenger insurance policies have been activated, and the phone number 5522302106 has been enabled to assist the victims’ families.

Historic justice for Cananea and the Sonora River

The Government reported on progress in relation to two historic conflicts in Sonora: the Cananea mine strike (2007) and the environmental damage caused by the Sonora River spill (2014).

With the Justice Plan for Cananea —promoted since 2021— the strike was brought to a close and compensation was paid to workers, widows, and families, in addition to agreeing on actions for environmental restoration, healthcare, and access to water. The Ministry of the Environment (SEMARNAT) presented the environmental plan that will benefit more than 20,000 residents, with projects set to begin in January 2026.

The investment will exceed 2.2 billion pesos (US$120 million), with funds from Grupo México and the federal and state governments. Governor Alfonso Durazo reported that restoration of the Sonora River will begin immediately and that some Cananea workers may be reinstated at the mining company.

Strong economy and confidence in Mexico’s future

Sheinbaum stated that with its appreciation, the peso is among the strongest currencies internationally and that the country’s economy remains solid, with inflation declining. She emphasized that 2025 was a good year and affirmed that Mexico will do even better in 2026.

Formal employment at a record high and unemployment low

The President noted that Mexico has reached its highest level of formal employment and ranks as the country with the second lowest unemployment rate worldwide.

She stressed that, despite criticism, the country has fared better since the arrival of the Fourth Transformation, as a result of the new economic model and Mexico’s demographic and productive strength.

Youth aligned with the transformation and a clear path to 2026

Sheinbaum stated that it is difficult for young people to support neoliberalism or the far right because freedom lies in the transformation, and that the majority of youth stand with the 4T.

She explained that the popular support for the 4T is due to honesty and results, and reiterated the commitment to continue improving living conditions and reducing poverty and inequality. She announced that in early 2026 reports will be presented on key issues, including investment, progress on Plan México, strengthening Well-Being Programs, and the consolidation of the health care system.