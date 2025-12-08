THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, DECEMBER 8, 2025

SUMMARY

Celebration of the 4T Anniversary

President Claudia Sheinbaum explained that the rally marking 7 Years of Transformation celebrated the continuity of a development model rooted in well-being and justice, sustained by an honest government that returns public resources to the people. She emphasized that the Fourth Transformation defends democracy as the representation of the people, as well as freedoms, peace, and security throughout the country—a model completely different from the one that prevailed for 36 years.

She recalled that 32 million families receive financial support directly, without intermediaries or conditions, because it is their right.

Record Employment and Better Wages at the End of November

The President noted that 600,000 new jobs were created in the second quarter of 2025 and that by November 22,837,768 jobs, a record high, were registered with the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

In November alone, 48,595 new jobs were created, 599,389 so far this year. The average wage reached 624.9 pesos (US$34.92) per day, 7% higher than a year ago. Job quality also improved, as 86.7% are permanent positions (19.8 million)—the highest number on record.

Progress of the National High School System and the Healthy Life Program

The Ministry of Public Education reported progress in the construction of 20 new high schools and in expansions and reconversions under the 2026 Comprehensive Plan, which contemplates 202 actions, among them the construction of 20 technological high schools, 52 expansions, and 130 Cyber-High Schools, creating 65,400 new spots with certifications by the UNAM, IPN, UAM, TecNM, and state universities.

It was reported that as of 2025, about 37% of the 150,000 new spots have already been filled and that the Cyber-High School will modernize the tele-high-school system with academic subjects, sports, and formative activities.

Water Law: PAN’s Disinformation and the President’s Clarification

The President responded to the National Action Party (PAN)’s narrative about the National Water Law, stating that their position “shows total ignorance,” since water has been a national asset since the 1917 Constitution and can be granted through concessions but cannot be privatized.

Sheinbaum clarified that the reform does not take away any concessions; it simply establishes that if the holder stops using a concession, they cannot sell it and must return it to the National Water Commission (CONAGUA), which can then allocate it to the municipality. She stressed that this is a regulatory measure, not an expropriation.

Relationship with the United States

The President explained that Mexico must maintain a relationship with the U.S. based on respect and principles: they are our neighbors, 40 million Mexicans live there, and it is better to reach agreements than to confront the other side.

Sheinbaum reiterated that the relationship must be one of coordination but not subordination, with full respect for sovereignty and the principle that only the people of Mexico decide how the country is governed. She added that her meeting with Trump was cordial and that trilateral cooperation will continue.

2026 World Cup

The President announced that she will not attend the opening of the 2026 World Cup. She will watch the match in Mexico City’s central Zócalo square, together with the people. Sheinbaum said she will give her ticket “to someone who would never have the chance to attend,” which reflects what the movement represents.