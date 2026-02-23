THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2026

SUMMARY

Blow to Crime, with Intelligence and Sovereignty

The Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) reported that the location of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, «El Mencho,» resulted from intelligence operations in Tapalpa, Jalisco. A Sadena statement recalled El Mencho’s criminal history since the 1990s and his status as a priority target, with outstanding rewards offered in Mexico and the United States. Rubén Oseguera, «El Tuli,» was also identified as a key operator responsible for coordinating attacks, roadblocks, and arson, as well as inciting aggression against security forces.

Normalcy, Sovereignty, and Coordination

President Claudia Sheinbaum reported that the country woke up without highway blockades by organized crime, thanks to coordination between federal forces and state governments. She emphasized that the operation was planned and executed exclusively by Mexican federal forces, with U.S. collaboration limited to intelligence sharing. Operational responsibility, Sheinbaum affirmed, rested fully with national institutions.

Over 80% of Weapons Come from Abroad

Minister of National Defense Ricardo Trevilla Trejo reported that more than 80% of the 23,000 weapons seized during the current administration are of U.S. origin, a similar proportion to the arms confiscated in the operation against «El Mencho.» Trevilla Trejo noted that the target’s location was achieved through Military Intelligence, with informational support from the United States.

The Minister stressed that the National Security Strategy is based on four pillars: addressing root causes of crime, strengthening the National Guard, intelligence, and coordination.