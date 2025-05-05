THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, MAY 5, 2025

SUMMARY

Who’s who in prices? – PROFECO

Iván Escalante, head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (PROFECO), reported that 94% of gas stations in the country comply with the National Strategy to Promote Gasoline Price Stabilization. The average price of regular gasoline is 23.62 pesos (US$1.21) per liter.

Steel industry and regulation

Minister of Economy Marcelo Ebrard presented a video in which he noted that Mexico is the 15th largest steel producer in the world. The sector generates 683,000 jobs and has an investment of US$14.1 billion dollars. It was also reported that 1,062 registered steel mills present inconsistencies or irregularities, and therefore measures will be taken to close them down or put their books in order.

ncrease in domestic content in energy

Minister of Energy Luz Elena González reported that energy generation will increase its national content from 25% to 35%. In the case of transmission, it will increase from 30% to 50%, with the expectation of reaching up to 60% in certain segments.

National economic outlook

President Claudia Sheinbaum said the Ministry of Finance (SHCP) estimates economic growth for 2025 of between 1.5 % and 2.0 %. Edgar Amador, who heads the SHCP, reported that the wage bill is at record highs and that formal employment continues to increase.

SNTE announces strike but dialogue underway

The National Teachers’ Union (SNTE) announced a national strike for May 15. In this regard, President Claudia Sheinbaum said that “as dialogue is underway with the teachers; there are roundtable discussions at the state level. The points we have been offering for some time are on the table, along with other measures. The dialogue with the teachers is open, and to the extent of our possibilities, we are going to meet their demands.”

Bilateral relationship with Washington: dialogue and respect.

The President stressed that despite Donald Trump’s protectionist policies, Mexico’s situation in relation to U.S. tariffs has remained favorable thanks to a constant dialogue and relationship based on mutual respect.

Improving housing and access to water

Sheinbaum announced the start of the Housing Improvement Program in the eastern part of the State of Mexico. She indicated that during 2025, 3 billion pesos (US$150 million) will be invested to guarantee access to drinking water in the region.

Reforms on missing persons

The President said that during May, modifications to the legal reforms regarding missing persons will be presented. These changes came as a result of the meetings between the Ministry of the Interior and collectives of victims’ family members.

Unity, ethics, and close contact with the people in Morena

The President reported that the letter she sent to Morena contains 10 points. The first highlights the importance of unity. Others address the ethics of the transformation movement. These include preventing economic resources from generating distinctions among members and remembering that power must be exercised with humility. It also includes reflections on the history of Mexico and the role of the PRI, stressing that in Morena “there is nothing that resembles the PRI” and that there is no link whatsoever with organized crime. She also stressed that those who occupy legislative posts should maintain direct contact with the population, since that is what they were elected for, and recommended avoiding unnecessary travel that take them away from their responsibilities, regardless of the forum or event to be attended.