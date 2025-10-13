THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – MONDAY, OCTOBER 13, 2025

SUMMARY

State governments report on flood damage

The governors of Hidalgo, Puebla, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, and Veracruz held a conference call with President Claudia Sheinbaum to report on the damage caused by heavy rains of up to 629 mm. and flooding.

Civil Protection coordinator Laura Velázquez indicated that the rains resulted in flooding, communities cut off from the outside world, and loss of life.

📍 Veracruz: 40 municipalities affected, 29 dead and 18 missing.

📍 Hidalgo: 21 dead and 43 missing.

📍 Puebla: 13 dead and 4 missing.

📍 Querétaro: 1 dead.

📍 San Luis Potosí: no victims.

To report missing persons, the emergency phone number 079 was activated.

DN-III-E Plan underway

Since October 9, the Ministry of National Defense (SEDENA) has activated the National Development-III-E Plan in Veracruz, Puebla, Hidalgo, San Luis Potosí, and Querétaro to attend to the emergency caused by heavy rains and flooding.

7,347 personnel from the Army and National Guard, along with 3,300 members of the Navy, have been deployed for rescue and evacuation efforts and to attend to the affected population.

84.07% of electric power has been restored in the five states.

Damage to 132 kilometers of highways due to heavy rainfall

Minister of Infrastructure, Communications, and Transportation Jesús Esteva reported that heavy rainfall affected 132 sections of federal highways in Veracruz, Puebla, Hidalgo, San Luis Potosí, and Querétaro.

Inspections, immediate repairs, and logistical support are being carried out in coordination with local and federal authorities, prioritizing the areas of greatest risk and maintaining signaling and monitoring operations to ensure road safety.

CFE restores 84% of electric power

The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) reported that the heavy rainfall and flooding left 262,000 people without electricity in Veracruz, Puebla, Hidalgo, San Luis Potosí, and Querétaro.

By Monday, 84% of the supply has been restored, with brigades continuing work in the most affected areas to repair power lines and substations until full service is restored.

House-by-house census and immediate delivery of aid

The Ministry of Well-Being, led by Ariadna Montiel, is conducting a house-by-house census in Hidalgo, Puebla, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, and Veracruz with the deployment of 600 brigades and 3,000 social workers organized as Servants of the Nation. Each family registered with the census will receive an identification wristband and a package of household goods.

Aid delivery will begin this week.

FONDEN eliminated as a trust, but not its resources

President Claudia Sheinbaum explained that the Natural Disaster Fund (Fonden) was eliminated due to bureaucracy and vases of corruption. Instead, there is now a direct budget allocation of 19 billion pesos (US$1.03 billion) for rapid and transparent disaster response assistance, of which 3 billion pesos (US$160 million) have already been used.

«There are sufficient resources available and nothing will be spared» in assistance efforts, she affirmed.

Summit of the Americas

The President will not attend the Summit due to the national emergency and rejected the exclusion of Cuba and Venezuela.

«We do not agree with excluding any country from the Americas,» Sheinbaum explained.

Response to mockery and attacks from the right

Responding to comments from business magnate Salinas Pliego, PRI leader Alito Moreno, and other opponents of the Fourth Transformation, Sheinbaum characterized them as malicious and reaffirmed her commitment to attending to the flood victims:

«Let’s see if they pay taxes and with that, we can help more people. At the core, this is a lot of malice. The people of Mexico should know that we will put our soul into it and spare no effort or aid» for the natural disaster victims.

«We will not leave anyone unattended to. Those with such attitudes will be judged by the people themselves,» she concluded