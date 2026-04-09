THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — THURSDAY, APRIL 9, 2026

*SUMMARY*

*Health: Universal Healthcare System and Specialized Care*

Progress is being made toward a universal healthcare system that provides coverage for Mexicans both inside and outside the country, along with advanced medical imaging facilities.

At the Culiacán General Hospital, Sinaloa Governor Rocha Moya presided over the inauguration of the transplant unit, which features specialists, a histocompatibility laboratory, two operating rooms, and a hemodialysis unit.

*Infrastructure: Record Investment and Connectivity*

The government is promoting a strategy involving more than 113 billion pesos (US$6.51 billion) in roads (2,485 km) and 120 billion pesos (US$6.92 billion) in highways (977 km). The total program is for 315 billion pesos (US$18.16 billion) and will generate up to 945,000 jobs.

Among the most important projects are those in Oaxaca, Guerrero, Campeche, and Tabasco, featuring work in strategic corridors such as Salina Cruz–Zihuatanejo and Toluca–Zihuatanejo. In addition, bridges and viaducts are being built, with nearly 30 km of new infrastructure and 68 bridges under reconstruction, while 1,000 km of expressways are planned. The Mega Bachetón pothole program guarantees intensive maintenance to improve mobility and safety.

*Energy sovereignty: independence through science*

President Claudia Sheinbaum noted that Mexico depends on imported gas for 75% of its needs, which is why a strategy is being promoted that rules out traditional fracking and the use of drinking water, instead wagering on scientifically evaluated clean technologies. The goal is to increase domestic production through a gradual and stable transition.

*Public support: legitimacy and the people’s trust*

The President highlighted that the Mexican government enjoys broad public support, with a 79.5% approval rating according to the Reporte Índigo poll. Sheinbaum reaffirmed her commitment not to betray the people or the movement’s principles, emphasizing that the project’s strength is rooted in public trust.

*Foreign policy: fraternity as a state political principle*

The President reaffirmed that Mexico will continue to support the people of Cuba, noting that fraternity among peoples is part of Mexico’s diplomatic tradition. Sheinbaum emphasized that Mexico is a brother to nations and has historically extended its solidarity—from Lázaro Cárdenas to the present day—by supporting countries facing crises, disasters, and social upheavals.