THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, AUGUST 14, 2025

SUMMARY

Poverty Reduction in Mexico

President Claudia Sheinbaum reported that, according to National Statistics Institute (INEGI) data, between 2018 and 2024, 13.4 million Mexicans emerged from multidimensional poverty. In addition, between 2022 and 2024, the numbers of Mexicans living in extreme poverty decreased by 2.1 million.

Sheinbaum said that this progress reflects the essence of the Fourth Transformation project, based on humanism. She emphasized that a humanist project is demonstrated by the reduction in poverty.

She explained that the Fourth Transformation’s policy to fight poverty consists of guaranteeing rights for the population, promoting productive activities, and ensuring access to education, healthcare, housing, and social infrastructure that foster development with well-being.

Sheinbaum recalled that during the neoliberal period, more than 50% of Mexico’s population lived in poverty, despite it being the era in which the country posted the highest oil revenue.

Tourism Indicators on the Rise

Minister of Tourism Josefina Rodríguez presented indicators for January–June 2025:

• International visitor arrivals: 47.4 million (13% more than in 2024).

• International tourist arrivals: 23.4 million (7.3% more than in 2024).

• Spending by international visitors: US$18.66 billion (6.3% more than in 2024).

• U.S. tourists in June 2025: over 1.28 million.

• In the same period, 94.5 million passengers arrived at the country’s airports, a 3.1% increase compared to 2024.

Rodríguez emphasized that community-based tourism, managed directly by local communities, integrates cultural identity, regional cuisine, traditions, biocultural heritage, and productive activities, strengthening the social fabric and generating economic development in Indigenous and Afro-Mexican villages.

Boost to Community Tourism and Regional Programs

Sebastián Ramírez, head of the National Fund for Tourism Promotion (FONATUR), reported that the Mexican government grants a special designation to community-based tourism service providers, ensuring authentically local experiences and improvements in service quality.

President Sheinbaum announced that in the Mixteca region of Oaxaca, a comprehensive program is underway that includes:

• Improvement of schools.

• Improvement of healthcare centers.

• Support for artisans.

• Modernization of water treatment plants.

• Implementation of Justice Plans.

Arrest of Former PEMEX Director

The President reported that, on August 13, U.S. authorities arrested Carlos Treviño, former PEMEX director, who will be deported to Mexico to face trial for alleged acts of corruption related to Emilio Lozoya’s accusations in the Odebrecht and bribery case.

Judicial Reform and Access to Justice

Sheinbaum welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court, led by newly elected Chief Justice Hugo Aguilar, to conduct on-site visits to hear from the local population, stressing that the judicial reform aims to guarantee access to justice. She congratulated the new representatives of the Legislative and Judicial branches for their openness, improved work record, and for having been directly elected by the people.

Social Programs and Opposition

Finally, Sheinbaum recalled that during the 2024 presidential campaign, the PRIAN coalition claimed that they would not modify the government’s social programs. However, after the election, the then-president of the PAN—now a senator—admitted that his party has never supported these programs.

U.S. Drone Operation Under Mexican Supervision

The President confirmed that the recent overflight of a U.S. drone in municipalities of the State of Mexico was conducted within the framework of binational cooperation against organized crime.

She explained that the request was made by Mexico to make use of technology that the Army does not possess, under the condition that the flight be limited to the authorized area, with Mexican supervision at all times, and transparency in the images obtained. She noted that this is not the first time such joint operations have been carried out.