THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, AUGUST 21, 2025

SUMMARY

Record Foreign Investment in Mexico

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that Mexico achieved a record foreign direct investment in 2025 of almost US$34.27 billion, a 10.2% increase over last year.

Sheinbaum emphasized that this achievement reflects confidence in the country and the 4T’s economic policy. She recalled that in 2017 the figure was only US$15.65 billion, demonstrating the economic transformation underway.

She also rejected the “neoliberal myth” that better wages cause inflation or scare away investment. On the contrary, she said, the 4T model shows that when people live better, the country also grows, combining poverty reduction with more investment.

Progress in Expansion of the National Electrical System

Minister of Energy Luz Elena González presented updates on the 2025 plan to strengthen the national transmission grid. The project involves an investment of almost US$8.18 billion, the construction of 524 new electric power substations, strategic lines, and compensators that will expand energy distribution.

The plan aims to connect remote communities, strengthen system security against disasters, and establish international links that guarantee a stronger and safer supply of electricity throughout the country.

CFE to Invest 163 Billion Pesos to Modernize and Expand the Electrical Grid by 2030

Emilia Esther Calleja, Director of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), presented the 2025-2030 Expansion Plan. It involves an investment of 163 billion pesos (US$8.69 billion) to modernize and expand the country’s electrical grid, connecting over 50 million users.

The project includes 171 work projects distributed across three regions (North, Center, and South), providing energy to more than 15 million homes and thousands of factories, as well as strengthening industrial and tourism hubs.

As a central innovation, Calleja highlighted the Smart Electrical Grid Plan, which aims to build “smart highways” with remote monitoring and control, automatic adjustments of electricity flow based on demand, connection via fiber optic cable and digital systems, and the use of over 2,000 substations and control centers.

The President stressed that this national interconnection effort began during López Obrador’s administration and is now being extended to guarantee a modern, secure, and efficient supply of electric power across Mexico.

Mexico to Strengthen Electrical Interconnection with Guatemala

The President announced that Mexico will expand the electricity transmission line towards Guatemala, following the latter country’s request to increase the power supply. During her visit, one of the main agreements reached was to strengthen energy cooperation to deliver more electricity generated in Mexico to the region south of its border.

Sheinbaum Sets Goal: Pemex Debt at US$77 Billion by 2030

The President announced that her government aims to end the administration with Pemex’s debt at US$77.3 billion, down from the current US$90 billion. She explained that this liability is a legacy from the neoliberal period, when under Calderón and Peña Nieto the debt rose from US$46 billion to US$105 billion, due to increased imports and lower production.

Sheinbaum noted that during López Obrador’s government, the debt was reduced by US$32 billion and that the Treasury has restructured payments to ensure the viability of the state-owned oil company. She emphasized that Pemex is profitable, with revenues of 1.6 trillion pesos (US$853 million) for the treasury, but the debt forces resources to be earmarked to paying off liabilities that could otherwise be invested in exploration and maintenance.

She pointed to progress such as the operation of eight refineries (previously six), national fuel production, and the reactivation of petrochemical and fertilizer plants, reaffirming that energy sovereignty remains a key pillar of the 4T.

Sheinbaum: We Will Always Defend Mexicans in the US

The President reaffirmed that her government will defend Mexican nationals in the United States, offering legal advice and accompaniment during arrests and legal procedures.

She announced the strengthening of platforms for reporting abuses and condemned the mistreatment experienced by Mexican migrants.

President Announces Dates for her Report

The President announced that she will present her official state of the nation report on September 1 at the National Palace, while the report for the public will be delivered on October 1 in Mexico City’s central Zócalo square.