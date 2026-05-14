THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — THURSDAY, MAY 14, 2026

SUMMARY

The Fourth Transformation Speeds Up Flood Prevention Projects and Reaffirms Water as a Right of the People

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced record water infrastructure projects to prevent flooding and guarantee water for the population in Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Veracruz, Tabasco, Hidalgo, Chiapas, and Guerrero. She also announced that nearly 12 billion pesos (US$690 million) have been invested in hydraulic infrastructure and that 33 billion pesos (US$1.88 billion) will be allocated to 2,300 municipalities through the FAIS water infrastructure fund for drinking water projects.

Sheinbaum also denounced the “water theft” inherited from the previous administrations. This involved companies and real estate developers that illegally altered water concessions while communities experienced shortages of the vital liquid. The President confirmed that the National Water Commission (Conagua) has already filed criminal charges against those who plundered water.

Profeco and PACIC: The 4T Curbing Prices and Protecting the Popular Economy

The Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) reported that it continues to strengthen the PACIC anti-inflation pact to keep the price of the basic basket of goods stable, with the goal that 24 products do not exceed 910 pesos (US$52.83). In addition, price tags have begun to be placed in supermarkets so that families can locate products with controlled prices.

President Sheinbaum defended the model promoted by López Obrador to curb inflation without harming the population and rejected the neoliberal narrative that blames wage increases for price hikes. She reiterated that raising the minimum wage means greater well-being and better wealth redistribution.

“No extraditions without evidence”: Sheinbaum defends sovereignty and the rule of law

The President refused to act under media pressure or foreign influence in the Rocha Moya case and stated that there is an option the pundits overlook, namely, demanding evidence.

Sheinbaum noted that the United States has also rejected extradition requests due to lack of evidence and argued that the same applies to Mexico. “Defending the Constitution and national sovereignty is not a political decision; it is an obligation of the State,” she said, criticizing those who only demand the rule of law when it suits their political interests.

Strong economy, energy sovereignty, and openness to the world

The President noted that Mexico maintains economic stability thanks to the domestic market, public investment, and energy sovereignty. Sheinbaum emphasized that inflation continues to fall, the interest rate hovers around 6%, and the peso remains stable at 17.22 per dollar.

Mexico responds to Díaz Ayuso and asserts Mexico’s cultural greatness

Regarding statements by Spanish far-right leader Díaz Ayuso, the President quipped that she should “come to Mexico more often to learn from its cultural greatness.”

Sheinbaum argued that the debate sparked by the Spanish leader’s visit allowed for a renewed discussion of the atrocities of the Conquest and a vindication of the history and dignity of Indigenous peoples.