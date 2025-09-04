THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 4, 2025

SUMMARY

Progress and Regularization in Water Management

Efraín Morales, head of the National Water Commission (CONAGUA), presented updates on strategic water projects:

• 17 strategic projects across the country, focused on regions with the greatest need for water. These include the supply of drinking water, drainage, treatment, and flood prevention.

• Long-term planning with a 20, 30, and 40-year horizon.

• Estimated investment (2025–2030): 122.60 billion pesos (US$6.50 billion).

Mauricio Rodríguez, CONAGUA’s Deputy Director General for Water Management, announced a Decree of Administrative Facilitation, aimed at helping small and medium-sized producers, as well as states and municipalities, regularize their water concession contracts or allocation titles for urban public use.

This measure follows a review of 536,533 concession contracts, of which 163,689 had expired. Causes included user unawareness and processing delays during the pandemic.

Regularization will provide legal certainty for concession holders, enabling them to access loans, subsidies, and support programs.

Requirements to Regularize Water Concessions:

• Being the owner of the property

• Submitting a copy of the original title deed

• Prove active water use over the last two years

• Submit a written request adhering to the terms of the decree

• Pay the corresponding fee

The paperwork can be completed via the One-Stop Digital Window for water-related paperwork or at modules that CONAGUA will be installing at the state level.

President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized that these strategic projects aim to guarantee the human right to water while promoting its efficient use. She noted that for years there has been considerable disarray in the granting of water concessions and the goal is now to bring order to the process.

She also reported that thus far during her administration, a volume of water equivalent to four times Mexico City’s consumption has been de-privatized.

Mexico–U.S. Security Cooperation Program

The President outlined the new border security and law enforcement cooperation program between Mexico and the U.S., which includes:

• Information sharing between the two governments

• Training programs

• Mirror operations at the border

• Joint campaign against fentanyl

A working group will be created, composed of the heads of the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection, Ministry of National Defense, Ministry of the Navy, Ministry of Foreign Relations, and the Federal Attorney General’s Office.

The program is based on principles of reciprocity, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, shared but differentiated responsibility, and mutual trust.

Sheinbaum also noted that the United States will step up investigations to identify companies or individuals involved in sending weapons to criminal groups in Mexico. Progress will be measured through seizure data:

“In the case of the United States, fewer drug seizures mean we’re doing a good job here. For Mexico, weapons seizures will indicate U.S. efforts on their end,” she explained.

Support for Migrants and FINABIEN Cards

Sheinbaum invited Mexican nationals in the United States to register on the FINABIEN website to obtain their bank, which allows for fee-free electronic transfers (no 1% tax). She reported that the number of cards issued has doubled in recent weeks.

Response to Criticism and Political Attacks

The President criticized PRI senate caucus leader Alito Moreno for accusing the Mexican government of having ties to drug trafficking at the same time that U.S. Senator Marco Rubio was praising Mexico’s progress in fighting organized crime and promoting bilateral cooperation. She charged that the opposition wants the country to fail in order for it to achieve its political goals, using lies and slanders to do so, but “yesterday, their little show fell apart.”

Sheinbaum also denied claims that the Ministry of Wellbeing had issued materials related to the judicial elections. She noted that the National Electoral Institute (INE) did not challenge any restriction on the promotion of government social programs or the inauguration of public work projects.

Inclusion and Diversity in Public Life

The President criticized those who are uncomfortable that an Indigenous person is serving as a Supreme Court justice, calling it a sign of persistent racism. She recalled the criticism Morena received when the party chose a held draw to choose proportional representation candidates, as some questioned the qualifications of housewives or peasant farmers to enter Congress.