THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — TUESDAY, APRIL 21, 2026

SUMMARY

Teotihuacán and Confidence in Mexico: The State’s Response and Stability

President Claudia Sheinbaum described the attack on tourists at the Teotihuacán archaeological site as an isolated incident with no links to organized crime, noting that the assailant acted alone, in a premeditated manner, and suffered from mental health issues. She urged people not to engage in speculation.

The government announced a special security protocol for archaeological sites and confirmed that Teotihuacán will reopen on April 22 with enhanced measures. Furthermore, the President affirmed that “it is safe to be in Mexico,” a view backed by the presence of 16 million foreign visitors, reiterating that the attack was “an isolated incident.”

Government Response: Containment, Care, and Enhanced Security

It was reported that the Mexican government activated a comprehensive protocol for attending to victims. This includes providing medical services, support for family members, consular assistance, lodging, and legal counsel. In this context, the reinforcement of security in tourist areas and archaeological sites was announced, emphasizing that this incident does not alter the national strategy.

Sovereignty and Legality: Cooperation in Accordance with the Constitution

In relation to the case of U.S. agents in Chihuahua, the President was unequivocal: “We are investigating what these individuals were doing and which agency they belonged to,” following the change in the state prosecutor’s account.

Sheinbaum reiterated that “the relationship with U.S. government agencies is governed by the Constitution and the National Security Law,” and no state may coordinate efforts directly with foreign agencies. If irregularities are confirmed, sanctions will be considered and a formal protest will be made, reaffirming a clear line: cooperation yes, subordination no.

Human rights: open dialogue with autonomy

The meeting with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk involved “a respectful dialogue,” in which it was explained that the country’s human rights system has been strengthened. The instruction to continue collaborating with international organizations was reaffirmed, addressing issues such as freedom of expression and the search for missing and abducted persons, based on a clear logic: cooperation with autonomy, justice with dignity, and truth for the people.