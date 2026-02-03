THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2026

SUMMARY

Wellbeing with Record Budget

In 2026, 1 trillion pesos (US$57.96 billion) is being directly allocated to Wellbeing Programs. The senior citizen pension/subsidy, now constitutionally enshrined, has increased to 6,400 pesos (US$371) every two months, along with scholarships/stipends and social assistance.

In addition, 900 billion pesos (US$52.16 billion) are being allocated to investment in roads, water, and hospitals. With this, investment will grow 2% of GDP in 2026 and reach 5.9 trillion pesos (US$340 billion) for 2030.

Record Investment for Development 2026-2030

The Ministry of Finance reported that President Claudia Sheinbaum’s government will promote public and mixed investment to the tune of 5.6 trillion pesos (US$320 billion) to fulfill the 100 presidential commitments, incorporating programs with private investment.

The plan includes 1,500 projects, with priority on energy, in addition to train lines, highways, ports, healthcare, and water. Investment in Pemex in 2025 is already showing positive results internationally.

Mexico with Dignity and Sovereignty Internationally

Sheinbaum explained that Mexico’s foreign policy is guided by respect, equality, and non-intervention. She noted that, even amid tensions with the United States, mutual respect and joint work have prevailed.

In that framework, Mexico will send humanitarian aid to Cuba transparently and without this implying confrontation. The President reiterated that Mexico can only mediate if the parties involved request it and that the country’s foreign policy has a clear objective: peace, sovereignty, and solidarity among peoples.

Electoral Reform in February

The President reaffirmed that there will indeed be an electoral reform, to be sent to Congress in February, with the aim of strengthening oversight and making the use of public financing transparent, in addition to reducing such spending. Sheinbaum reiterated that there is an alliance between Morena and its allies and Congress will define discussion and approval timelines.