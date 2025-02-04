THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4, 2025

SUMMARY

Who’s Who In Prices? – PROFECO

Iván Escalante, head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (PROFECO), reported that it continues placing billboard signs with the slogan “Don’t Fill Up Here” at gas stations that overcharge for fuel. Currently, the price of regular gasoline ranges between 22.29 and 27.34 pesos (US$1.09 and US$1.34) per liter.

Main illnesses in Mexico

Minister of Health David Kershenobich pointed out that three illnesses represent the greatest burden for the country’s health-care system:

Diabetes mellitus type 2 and metabolic syndrome.

Systemic arterial hypertension.

Chronic kidney disease.

He explained that patients with these diseases can lead a practically normal life if they receive early and adequate care. Therefore, it is essential to establish timely treatment protocols.

Consolidated pharmaceutical purchases

Eduardo Clark, Deputy Minister for Integration and Development of the Health-Care Sector, presented a report on the progress made in the consolidated purchase of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies for the 2025-2026 period. He reported that by February 5, 95.7% of the required supplies will have been successfully adjudicated. As of March 1, health-care institutions will be able to start requesting the necessary medicines.

Inauguration of new hospitals

Zoé Robledo, director general of IMSS, reported that during 2025, nine hospitals will be inaugurated in different regions of the country. They will be located in:

Ensenada, Baja California

Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Chiapas

San Alejandro, Puebla

Zaragoza, Mexico City

Ticul, Yucatán

Guanajuato

Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche

Navojoa, Sonora

Tula, Hidalgo

Martí Batres, director of the Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), said that hospitals will also start functioning in:

Torreón, Coahuila

Acapulco, Guerrero

Tampico, Tamaulipas

Tlajomulco, Jalisco

Reinforcement of security on the northern border

President Claudia Sheinbaum explained that the 10,000 National Guard troops deployed on Mexico’s northern border will have the main function of guarding customs stations and strengthening security. In addition, she said that currently 30,000 members of the National Guard provide security on highways and assistance to migrants.

Response to comments on the judicial election

Sheinbaum rejected allegations that procedures are not being respected in the election of judges and magistrates or that they seek to favor candidates close to Morena. She explained that each branch of government formed a commission to evaluate the candidates and that the majority of the Supreme Court justices made a decision in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

Regarding her relationship with the judicial branch, Sheinbaum said: “We are republicans and we are respectful, but we also ask for respect; it is a mutual relationship of respect.”

Reaction to the White House statement

The President showed a tweet from the White House suggesting an alleged relationship between the Mexican government and organized crime. She pointed out that the only “evidence” presented in the message was a newspaper article about Genaro García Luna, former Minister of Security during the Felipe Calderón presidential administration, who was found guilty of drug trafficking in the United States.

Defense of national sovereignty

Sheinbaum reaffirmed Mexico’s patriotic sentiment and emphasized that the country’s sovereignty is not negotiable. She stressed that “Mexico is not for sale,” reiterating her commitment to the nation’s independence and self-determination.