THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — TUESDAY, JULY 14, 2026

SUMMARY

The Security Strategy Is Delivering Results: Less Violence and More Focus on the Root Causes

President Claudia Sheinbaum reported that between September 2024 and June 2026, intentional homicides decreased by 48%, falling from 86.9 to 45.4 cases per day. It was the lowest June figure since 2015, representing 41 lives saved each day. “That’s 41 lives that were spared. It’s practically half,” she emphasized.

The President explained that the strategy is based on four pillars: addressing the root causes of violence, consolidating the National Guard, strengthening investigation and intelligence, and coordination among institutions.

Decisive Blows to Organized Crime

It was reported that, thanks to coordination by the Security Cabinet, a total of 59,582 suspects have been arrested, while 31,366 weapons and 499 metric tons of drugs have been seized, and 2,627 clandestine drug laboratories have been dismantled. In addition, operations against sources of violence continue in Baja California, Durango, Hidalgo, Michoacán, Sinaloa, and Veracruz.

No Mexican citizen should be left unprotected

Sheinbaum affirmed that no Mexican citizen should be left defenseless in the face of abuses or violations of their human rights and called for the defense of Mexicans abroad independently of any political differences. The President acknowledged the Senate’s statement of support and criticized the attacks by PAN and PRI leaders who failed to show solidarity. “They criticize the President and never once mention our migrant brothers and sisters,” Sheinbaum charged.

There Is No Basis to Investigate a Crime Based on the Marina del Pilar Audio Recordings

Sheinbaum stated that there is no crime to prosecute, as it is unknown with whom the Baja California governor spoke, nor is there evidence that she shared confidential information. The President emphasized that this case is different from the one in Chihuahua, where the operation of foreign agents within the country’s territory was indeed proven. “If an investigation is necessary, let it be conducted, but these are two completely different issues,” Sheinbaum said.

The Attorney General’s Office Will Report on the Case of “El Mayo’s” Pilot

The President announced that the Federal Attorney General’s Office will present the report on the transfer to the United States of the pilot linked to the case of Sinaloa Cartel kingpin Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, as well as on related investigations. Sheinbaum reiterated that the United States has not presented any evidence against Sinaloa Governor on leave Ruben Rocha Moya and recalled that former U.S. Ambassador Ken Salazar stated he had no proof of links between López Obrador or the governor of Sinaloa and organized crime.