THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — TUESDAY, MARCH 3, 2026

SUMMARY

Electoral Reform: No Excesses, No Privileges, Constitutional Clarity

President Claudia Sheinbaum reported that the Electoral Reform has not yet been sent to Congress because adjustments were made to keep it strictly electoral, avoiding unnecessary changes or interpretations concerning social media regulation.

Sheinbaum reiterated the reform is a campaign commitment to eliminate economic and political privileges from the electoral system. She noted that some parties don’t support eliminating proportional representation lists and that Morena will decide at a later date if it will be participating in the elections in a coalition with them.

Universal Health Credential: Right Without Barriers

The Mexican government will launch the Universal Health Credential, allowing users to receive care at the nearest medical unit, verifying eligibility, and accessing an integrated digital clinical record, including data from the House-to-House Healthcare program.

The credential will be launched on April 2, 2026, as a key step to consolidate universal healthcare where access is considered a right and not subject to affiliation to an established health institution.

The ministries of Wellbeing and Health are conducting nationwide data collection through a national operation to ensure no one is left out of the program.

Security with Legality, Not Improvisation

Sheinbaum affirmed that, unlike during Felipe Calderón’s presidency, today there is a legal and constitutional framework for the Armed Forces to participate in public security tasks.

The President explained the National Guard is part of the Ministry of Defense but has its own command and training oriented to public security, distinct from the Army. The strategy is clear: legality, crime prevention, and attending to the population.

Gasoline: IEPS Protects Families

Sheinbaum reiterated that, as occurred since 2022 with López Obrador during the Ukraine war, the special excise tax, the IEPS, functions as a compensatory mechanism to avoid gasoline and diesel price hikes.

She indicated that if Middle East conflict raises international oil prices, this fiscal mechanism will be activated again to protect family economies.