THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — TUESDAY, MAY 12, 2026

SUMMARY

Security with Results: The Transformation Moves Forward

Nineteen months into President Claudia Sheinbaum’s administration, intentional homicides have decreased by 40%, while April 2026 posted the fewest number of homicides for that month since 2016. Furthermore, high-impact crimes have fallen by 52% compared to 2018. The National Security Strategy has succeeded in reducing violence in 26 states, with record declines in San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Quintana Roo, Guanajuato, and Nuevo León.

Cooperation with sovereignty and addressing the root causes of violence

The Mexican government noted that for the first time, the United States admitted that arms trafficking strengthens organized crime in Mexico and acknowledged the failure of the exclusively punitive model. Washington also recognized the scope of the drug use crisis in the U.S.: 73.6 million people used illicit drugs last year, compared to 3.8 million in Mexico, 2.7% of the population.

The President reiterated that cooperation will continue with respect for sovereignty and without subordination, while strengthening a strategy based on prevention, public health, and addressing the root causes of violence and drug use.

Original school calendar remains in place

President Sheinbaum reported that, after hearing concerns from parents and teachers, it was decided to maintain the original school calendar and not move up summer vacations. She explained that exceptions could only be made in some states due to high temperatures or specific needs related to the 2026 World Cup.

Public support for national sovereignty

Sheinbaum revealed a Las Heras poll showing her administration enjoys a 72% approval rating and noted that whenever it comes to defending national sovereignty, the people of Mexico respond by supporting the transformation project.

Reconstruction Progress for Rainfall Victims

The President reported progress in assisting families affected by the 2025 torrential rains in regions of Veracruz, Puebla, Querétaro, Hidalgo, and San Luis Potosí. Aid and household goods have already been delivered, while the Ministry of Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development (SEDATU) is working on reconstruction, housing relocation, and providing resources with technical assistance for affected families.