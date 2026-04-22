THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22, 2026

SUMMARY

Housing for Wellbeing: Social Justice in Action

The Housing for Well-being program is Veracruz moving forward. The Ministry of Agrarian, Territorial, and Urban Development (SEDATU) reported that the goal exceeds 102,000 homes, with an investment of almost 61.587 billion pesos (US$3.55 billion), 768,000 jobs being created, and 369,000 beneficiaries. The Infonavit housing agency has delivered 15,480 homes, with more on the way.

Mental Health and Community: Addressing the Root Causes in Schools

The National Strategy for Mental Health Care for Youth is being promoted in light of data from the 2005 National Survey on Drug, Alcohol, and Tobacco Consumption (ENCODAT), which reports 10% psychological distress, 18.1% violence, and 4.7% drug use among adolescents. The policy prioritizes prevention, a non-stigmatizing approach, and school and community care, along with self-care and sports.

The “ABC of Emotions” program reinforces this support. The Ministry of Public Education (SEP) will distribute 18 million guides and incorporate a weekly social-emotional learning hour in schools. As President Claudia Sheinbaum noted: “Where are we going to find these young people? Mainly in schools… and also door-to-door, addressing the root causes.”

Sovereignty and Legality: Mexico Demands Respect

On security, the President was unequivocal regarding the presence of agents of foreign governments in Chihuahua. “We do not accept their participation in the field… there are other forms of cooperation,” she said. Sheinbaum emphasized that there was no prior notification, which constitutes a matter of national security.

The President cited Article 71 of the National Security Law, and made it clear that such foreign agents cannot operate or perform functions in Mexico—only exchange information with authorization—and rejected claims of unilateral U.S. actions. “We disagree… there is collaboration, but with respect for sovereignty,” she declared.

Organized youth: tequio, culture, and transformation

From Tlaxcala, the Mexican Youth Institute (IMJUVE) reported more than 9,057 activities, including 5,701 voluntary communal work programs (tequios) and 3,356 murals, with the participation of 958,311 young people. Governor Lorena Cuéllar emphasized that these actions reclaim public spaces and strengthen the community.

Truth vs. Misinformation

❌ False: The Universal Health Service will not put patients at risk, overwhelm hospitals, or lack resources.

❌ False: SUPERISSSTE stores are not closed or out of stock.

❌ False: The Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) banners at gas stations concerning established fuel prices do not constitute illegal harassment.

❌ False: The Tax Administration Service (SAT) does not send text messages with links for tax refunds.

❌ It is not true there is a shortage of pharmaceuticals at the Cuajimalpa General Hospital.

❌ It is not true that the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) conducts “door-to-door” operations or surprise inspections.