THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29, 2026

SUMMARY

Mexican Steel: Historic Agreement to Produce More and Reduce Dependence

President Claudia Sheinbaum presided over the signing of the Agreement for the Promotion of the Mexican Steel Industry, together with representatives from the steel, housing, and construction sectors. The agreement seeks to prioritize domestic steel in public work projects, replace imports, and boost employment. Sheinbaum defined it as follows: “Perhaps an agreement like this has never been signed before; it is historic—an agreement to promote the national steel industry.”

The President summarized it as “an agreement that benefits everyone… it benefits the people of Mexico, workers, companies, and the country,” based on a central principle, namely, what is produced in Mexico is also consumed in Mexico.

State and Industry: Investment, Employment, and Productive Sovereignty

Anti-Corruption and Good Governance Minister Raquel Buenrostro explained that the agreement coordinates public procurement processes, infrastructure financing, and industrial policy to substitute imports, ensuring supply, quality, and fair prices. From the industry’s perspective, it was highlighted that this alliance underpins nearly 90,000 direct jobs.

This consolidates a core principle of the Fourth Transformation (4T): when the state and the productive sector work together, the national economy is strengthened, well-being is generated, and dependence on foreign sources is reduced.

Moral economy in action: diesel at 27 pesos to protect the people

Sheinbaum explained that the agreement to set diesel prices at 27 pesos (US$1.55) per liter is the result of a coordinated effort between Pemex, the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Finance, the gasoline sector, banks, and voucher companies. The President explained the process as follows: “We were able to get diesel to be sold at 27 pesos next week… we spoke with them and they all said, ‘Yes, we’ll join in to support the economy of Mexican families.’”

This is a decision that reflects the central principle of the FT: when the government coordinates and works with all sectors, agreements are reached that directly benefit the people and counter external pressures.

People’s income first: decent wages as the foundation of well-being

Sheinbaum made it clear that more than taxes, what matters most is how much people earn. Today, Mexico is among the Latin American countries with the highest minimum wage, whereas during the neoliberal era it fell below the level in Haiti.

This change is due to a policy implemented by the López Obrador government. The minimum wage has increased by about 150% since 2018, thereby raising overall income as well. The logic of the 4T is clear: first, dignify work and strengthen income, because that is where true well-being begins.