THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 13, 2025

SUMMARY

Innovation and Technological Sovereignty

Minister of Science, Humanities, Technology, and Innovation Rosaura Ruiz explained that the semiconductors of the Kutsari project are the result of particle physics, while Olinia emerges from science as a source of social well-being and shared prosperity.

The Kutsari project seeks to integrate Mexico into the semiconductor supply chain and move toward technological sovereignty. These devices are used to manufacture integrated circuits or chips.

Currently, the project has three sites: Puebla, Jalisco, and Sonora.

Project Olinia: Electromobility

Roberto Capuano, general coordinator of the Olinia project, explained that the electric vehicle strategy focuses on two work tools:

Neighborhood Mobility: a passenger transport vehicle, an alternative to motorcycle taxis, offering greater safety, comfort, and lower cost.

Commercial cargo and delivery units: aimed at meeting the growing demand for transporting goods in urban settings.

In September, the Olinia vehicle designs will be presented.

President Claudia Sheinbaum emphasized that the goal is for the first units to be ready by mid-2026 to begin production. She also presented the emblem of the vehicles—a hare-alebrije hybrid.

Extradition and National Security

The President confirmed the extradition of 26 drug traffickers to the United States, stressing that it was a sovereign decision by the National Security Council based on considerations involving Mexico’s security and well-being, and not a direct request from the U.S. government.

The operation, carried out under the National Security Law and with special protocols, is the second large-scale extradition of such suspects this year. It aims to weaken the operational capacity of organized crime and protect the population.

Record Tax Collection and Use of Resources

Sheinbaum reported that tax revenue grew 7.2% between January and July 2025, reaching almost 335 billion pesos (US$18.02 billion), a record figure.

The President said she receives daily reports on tax collection and stressed that this shows “no one is stealing the resources”; rather, these funds are earmarked for wellbeing programs, education, healthcare, housing, public work projects, research, and technological development.

Minimum Wage Increase and Austerity

The President noted that the minimum wage, which previously hovered at around 3,500 pesos (US$188), now exceeds 8,000 pesos (US$430) and will continue to rise. She also recalled that in previous administrations, public officials’ salaries were double what they are now, while the pay of high-level officials has been cut in half and will not see increases this year or in 2026.

Finally, she stated that the right wing has no presence in the country and felt that holding one last special session of the Supreme Court before the new justices take office is pointless.

Poverty Reduction

The President reported that, according to National Statistics Institute (INEGI) data, the percentage of the population living in poverty fell to 29.6%, compared to 41.9% in 2018. She concluded: “Long live the Fourth Transformation!”

Lie Detector Test

In the Lie Detector segment, the following claims were debunked:

It is not true that the Electoral Reform seeks to wipe out the opposition.

It is not true that the Electoral Reform eliminates free, direct and secret voting.

It is not true that the Electoral Reform allows for the reelection of former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

It is not true that Mexico delivers water to the United States at the expense of Mexicans’ human consumption.

It is not true that the government is preparing a reform “to take control of notaries away from governors.”

It is not true that the IMSS-Bienestar Dr. Enrique Cabrera Hospital ls experiencing a shortage of medicines.

It is not true that there is a shortage of staff, equipment, and basic supplies at the IMSS-Bienestar Hospital in Tuxtepec, Oaxaca.