THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2026

SUMMARY

Wellbeing Housing in Zacatecas

The Mexican government delivered 45 homes under the Wellbeing program in Zacatecas, to support low-income families. Governor David Monreal Ávila participated via remote link in the ceremony and thanked the federal government for its support. The event highlighted the goal of reducing the housing backlog with decent and accessible homes.

Constitutional Austerity: End to Privilege Pensions

President Claudia Sheinbaum will send a bill amending Article 127 of the Constitution to the Senate next Monday to end multi-million peso pensions for high-ranking officials. Cases such as the Luz y Fuerza electric power company, Pemex, and the Federal Electricity Commission concentrate retirement pensions that in some cases exceed the president’s salary.

The bill stipulates that no high-ranking retiree may receive more than half the President’s salary. This will allow resources to be redirected to social programs, reinforcing republican austerity.

International Solidarity with Cuba

The President welcomed Spain’s decision to join the ranks of countries sending humanitarian aid to Cuba and called on more nations to do so. Sheinbaum reiterated that Mexico will continue supporting the Cuban people and any nation in need, because solidarity and generosity are Mexico’s historic hallmark.

Energy Sovereignty with Environmental Responsibility

Sheinbaum reiterated that all countries must advance toward energy sovereignty. She recalled that Mexico already produces 85% of the gasoline it consumes, though 75% of natural gas still comes from Texas. She pointed to work on alternatives to extract gas without fracking, ensuring continuous baseload electricity generation, and eliminating fossil fuels by the end of her term in office.