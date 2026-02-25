THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2026

2026 Electoral Reform: Votes Decide, Not Elites

The Electoral Reform bill has four main planks: direct voting in the case of proportional representation candidates, reducing the cost of elections, greater financial oversight and transparency, and strengthening participatory democracy.

President Claudia Sheinbaum was clear: the reform seeks more democracy. It maintains 500 congressional deputies and 96 senators but eliminates party lists or slates so citizens directly elect their representatives. It proposes cutting spending on elections by 25%, bans bots, and regulates AI. The Preliminary Electoral Results Program (PREP) will be eliminated so results are known quickly and costs decrease.

Sheinbaum warned that some won’t want to approve the proposal, but voters will judge those parties at the ballot box.

Housing for Well-Being in Oaxaca

Housing was delivered in San Jacinto Amilpas as part of a humanist project. Governor Salomón Jara noted that the land was donated by the state government. Infonavit director Octavio Romero reported that construction of 5,000 homes has begun in Oaxaca, with 7,000 more to come, advancing the population’s right to housing.

Jalisco Operation: Coordination Yes, but Under Mexican Leadership

Following Donald Trump’s statements on the killing of leading drug kingpin Nemesio Oseguera, the President reiterated that the government has already explained the mechanics that were involved. The U.S. provided important information, but the operation was planned and executed by the Mexican Armed Forces.

Mexico-U.S. Diplomatic Relations

Sheinbaum clarified that the Security Cabinet meeting with U.S. Ambassador Ronald Johnson had been previously scheduled and is unrelated to the weekend operation. She described the encounter as cordial and part of the ongoing understanding and coordination between the two countries.

Lie Detector: Truth vs. Disinformation

It is not true that that organized crime threatened or attacked the civilian population.

It is not true that that Guadalajara Airport was taken over by organized crime or set on fire.

It is not true that that U.S. tourists were taken hostage.

It is not true that that BBVA closed branches or suspended banking operations on a national level.

It is not true that that a U.S. agent participated in or caused the death of Rubén «N.»

It is not true that that the Senate approved the participation of U.S. Marines in the operation.

It is not true that foreign agents intervened in the arrest of the drug lord.

It is not true that that the National Security Strategy has changed or is the same as that of former President Enrique Calderón.