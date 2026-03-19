THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18, 2026

SUMMARY
Recall Election: The People Evaluate Those in Power
President Claudia Sheinbaum explained that the Electoral Reform Plan B aims to strengthen the recall process, while maintaining the option to hold it in 2027 or 2028. She clarified that the President could indeed explain what’s at stake to the people, as it is a democratic exercise. Sheinbaum reiterated that with the Fourth Transformation (4T), the people place and remove those in office, so the recall referendum is not mandatory; it must meet constitutional requirements and signature thresholds.
Sheinbaum also rejected criticism from the “commentocracy” media elites that seek to discredit the mechanism. She emphasized that, although each stage has its own characteristics, the same transformation project continues, based on empowering the people, guaranteeing well-being, and redistributing wealth.
Vivienda del Bienestar Moves Forward: Decent Homes for the People
The Vivienda del Bienestar housing program is moving forward. In Quintana Roo, Governor Mara Lezama headed up the fifth round of the delivery of homes to those soliciting housing. There are more than 90,000 homes under contract and 62,000 under construction. In Nayarit, Governor Miguel Ángel Navarro reported that the program has a goal of 17,000 homes, with 1,934 already formalized and involving an investment of 10.2 billion pesos (US$580 million).
Oil Expropriation: Energy Sovereignty
Sheinbaum recalled the decision of former president Lázaro Cárdenas, who stood up to the oil companies. She noted that during the neoliberal era, attempts were made to dismantle Pemex, particularly with the 2013 energy reform. The President emphasized that the 4T is restoring energy sovereignty by strengthening Pemex and increasing refining capacity, because without energy sovereignty, there is no national sovereignty.
Mexico “In Vogue”: Record Tourism
Mexico is experiencing a record tourism boom. In January 2026, 8.84 million international visitors entered the country, along with 4.29 million domestic tourists and revenue of almost US$3.48 billion was generated, which favorably compares to January 2025. In addition, the “Get to Know México” app will be developed, featuring 270 tourist routes and agencies to help domestic and foreign visitors safely explore the country.
Lie Detector
- It is not true that the aid requested for Cuba ends up with Morena, finances terrorism, or reaches the Cuban government.
- It is not true that the “Humanidad con América Latina” association that channels the aid for Cuba was created hastily.
- It is not true that President Claudia Sheinbaum opened a bank account to receive donations.
- It is not true that the humanitarian aid sent by the Mexican government is retained by the Cuban government.
- It is not true that the voluntary agreement with digital platforms seeks to censor social media.
- It is not true that that Claudia Sheinbaum is the sister of actress Adela Noriega or that she ordered her imprisonment.