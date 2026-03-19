THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA — MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE — WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18, 2026

SUMMARY

Recall Election: The People Evaluate Those in Power

President Claudia Sheinbaum explained that the Electoral Reform Plan B aims to strengthen the recall process, while maintaining the option to hold it in 2027 or 2028. She clarified that the President could indeed explain what’s at stake to the people, as it is a democratic exercise. Sheinbaum reiterated that with the Fourth Transformation (4T), the people place and remove those in office, so the recall referendum is not mandatory; it must meet constitutional requirements and signature thresholds.

Sheinbaum also rejected criticism from the “commentocracy” media elites that seek to discredit the mechanism. She emphasized that, although each stage has its own characteristics, the same transformation project continues, based on empowering the people, guaranteeing well-being, and redistributing wealth.

Vivienda del Bienestar Moves Forward: Decent Homes for the People

The Vivienda del Bienestar housing program is moving forward. In Quintana Roo, Governor Mara Lezama headed up the fifth round of the delivery of homes to those soliciting housing. There are more than 90,000 homes under contract and 62,000 under construction. In Nayarit, Governor Miguel Ángel Navarro reported that the program has a goal of 17,000 homes, with 1,934 already formalized and involving an investment of 10.2 billion pesos (US$580 million).

Oil Expropriation: Energy Sovereignty

Sheinbaum recalled the decision of former president Lázaro Cárdenas, who stood up to the oil companies. She noted that during the neoliberal era, attempts were made to dismantle Pemex, particularly with the 2013 energy reform. The President emphasized that the 4T is restoring energy sovereignty by strengthening Pemex and increasing refining capacity, because without energy sovereignty, there is no national sovereignty.

Mexico “In Vogue”: Record Tourism

Mexico is experiencing a record tourism boom. In January 2026, 8.84 million international visitors entered the country, along with 4.29 million domestic tourists and revenue of almost US$3.48 billion was generated, which favorably compares to January 2025. In addition, the “Get to Know México” app will be developed, featuring 270 tourist routes and agencies to help domestic and foreign visitors safely explore the country.

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