THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2025

SUMMARY

Road restoration and support for affected municipalities

The Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications, and Transportation reports 365 roads with damages in the five affected states; 161 are already being repaired.

There are 111 municipalities reporting damages, 69 have been prioritized:

Hidalgo: 28 municipalities affected, 26 prioritized

Puebla: 23 municipalities affected, 17 prioritized

Querétaro: 8 municipalities affected, 2 prioritized

San Luis Potosí: 12 municipalities affected, 2 prioritized

Veracruz: 40 municipalities affected, 22 prioritized

Armed Forces supporting emergency relief efforts

The Ministry of National Defense (SEDENA) deployed 8,389 personnel under the DN-III-E Plan and established air bridges in Zimapán, Zacualtipán, and Pachuca, Hidalgo, to deliver aid and evacuate the population. The Ministry of the Navy (SEMAR) is in the field with 4,300 personnel, 102 vehicles, 8 planes, 9 helicopters, and 19 boats, focusing efforts in Poza Rica, El Álamo, and El Higo, Veracruz.

CFE restores 92% of electric power

The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) has restored 92% of electric power in Veracruz, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Querétaro, and Puebla. There are still 21,900 users affected, with more than 700 technicians working, using 389 tons of materials. In addition, 13,000 free chips were distributed to maintain communication in damaged areas.

Progress on the census of affected households

The Ministry of Well-Being census has registered 13,377 households in the areas affected by the heavy rainfall and flooding. In addition, 6,000 Servants of the Nation social workers have been deployed to visit homes and ensure direct support to affected families.

Farewell to corrupt FONDEN

President Claudia Sheinbaum recalled that López Obrador inherited the now-extinct National Disaster Fund (FONDEN) from the Peña Nieto administration, with a debt of 13 billion pesos (US$700 million). In addition, it was plagued by bureaucracy and corruption. Today disaster response is direct, with door-to-door censuses and 19 billion pesos (US$1.03 billion) earmarked for emergencies and reconstruction.

Presidential visit to San Luis Potosí

Sheinbaum will travel to Tamazunchale, San Luis Potosí, where recovery is almost complete, being one of the least damaged affected areas.

Amparo Law maintains Supreme Court criteria

Sheinbaum explained that the just approved Amparo Law is the same proposal presented by the executive branch to Congress. The transitional article establishes Supreme Court jurisprudence criteria that determine in which cases the new provisions apply and in which the previous law remains in effect.

Confidence in Plan Mexico

The President welcomed the IMF’s upward forecasts for the country’s economy and reaffirmed her confidence in Plan Mexico. The latter is based on public and private investment, public work projects, social well-being programs, and wage increases aimed at strengthening employment and reducing poverty.

Servants of the Nation, heart of the transformation

Amid rumors of interference by external groups, the President emphasized the work of the Servants of the Nation social workers, who reach even the most remote communities to deliver aid directly to the population.

Lie detector test

It is not true that the opening of the Necaxa Dam gates precipitated the flooding in Poza Rica, Veracruz.

It is not true that the Mexican government lacks effective disaster attention mechanisms following the elimination of the Natural Disaster Fund (FONDEN).

It is not true that the Mexican government minimized the rainfall affecting five states.

It is not true that the Electoral Reform forums are a simulation to build a «competitive authoritarianism.»

It is not true that the Mexican government seeks to eliminate citizens’ right to legally defend themselves with the Amparo Law reform.