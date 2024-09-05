SUMMARY – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5, 2024

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador made it clear that the ruling by Judge Martha Magaña ordering the definitive suspension of the legislative process to approve the Judicial Reform has no legal basis. And to counteract the misinformation about the proposal, he said that it is not true that he wants the judicial branch of government to be subordinate to the executive branch, since what is being sought is its true independence. “It was up to us to separate economic power from political power and for the government to represent everyone. However, the judicial branch continued to be subordinated to economic interests,” he said.

The President said that regardless of who wins the U.S. presidential elections, there will be good relations with President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum. “They know that our government has moral authority, is honest, and that we do not establish relations of complicity with anyone,” he explained.

President López Obrador showed two photographs, from 2015 and 2024, of Morena legislators, which show that in just 9 years, the party has become the main political force in the country. “Our movement has been built with the support of the people, it is from the bottom up and belongs to all,” he said.

Minister of Public Administration Roberto Salcedo presented a report on the only case of corruption that occurred during the current presidential administration, the fraud in Segalmex, which caused losses of 2.70 billion pesos (US$135 million). The MInistry filed the relevant criminal complaints with the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) so that the corresponding sanctions can be determined. So far, 26 suspects have been arraigned on criminal charges, 9 of them former public servants and 17 private individuals.

The second chapter of the Mayan Train documentary by Epigmenio Ibarra will be aired today at 21:00 hrs on President López Obrador’s social networks.