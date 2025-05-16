THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – FRIDAY, MAY 16, 2025

SUMMARY

Tax on remittances

Minister of Finance Edgar Amador pointed out that the proposal to impose a 5% tax on remittances in the United States contravenes the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement between Mexico and the United States, in effect since 1994. He explained that the funds sent by Mexican immigrants were already taxed with income tax in the United States, so applying a new tax would constitute double taxation. This measure would violate international and, possibly, U.S. domestic practices, and could therefore be legally challenged.

Minister of Foreign Relations Juan Ramón de la Fuente reported that the Mexican Government sent a letter containing a detailed argumentation in which it expresses its rejection of such a measure, considering that it lacks any basis.

Appeal to the Mexican community in the U.S.

President Claudia Sheinbaum called on Mexicans living in the United States to send letters to their congressional representatives, indicating that this tax would be discriminatory and would violate the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement between the two countries.

Clarification on the interference of U.S. agencies

Sheinbaum reported that the U.S. Embassy in Mexico confirmed that no U.S. government agency is involved in operations within Mexico. She reiterated that Mexico will not accept acts of interference.

Defense of SEMARNAT’s actions

The President denied that the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT) acts against communities or in favor of business interests. She clarified that the agency receives and evaluates environmental impact statements to determine if the projects presented are viable.

Arrest of former judge linked to the Ayotzinapa case

Sheinbaum announced that the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) arrested Lambertina Galeana, former State of Guerrero Superior Court chief justice. She is accused of having ordered the deletion of videos from the Palace of Justice, where some of the buses in which the missing students from Ayotzinapa were traveling were detained. The President added that the FGR is investigating the reasons why these videos were deleted.

Sheinbaum rejects tax on remittances as “discriminatory and for violating agreements.”

The President criticized the proposal of the US Congress to impose a 5% tax on remittances, pointing out that that country faces a deficit and seeks to increase its fiscal revenue. Although she said the tax does not represent direct persecution of immigrants, Sheinbaum described the measure as discriminatory and in violation of international agreements, in addition to affecting those who have the least.

Improvements for teachers

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced a 9% increase the salary of teachers employed at the federal level. This will imply an investment of almost 36 billion pesos (US$1.84 billion) in 2025. Teachers’ salaries have increased from 9,000 to almost 19,000 pesos (US$460 to US$969) per month, surpassing the Mexican Social Security Institute IMSS average. The retirement age for beneficiaries of the tenth transitional clause was also frozen, the average IMSS retirement salary was increased, and the Teacher Professional Career System Unit (USICAMM) will be eliminated, with a new teacher evaluation model to be proposed.

Although the radical dissident Teachers Coordinating Committee (CNTE) expressed its disagreement, the dialogue with the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) and the Ministry of the Interior (SEGOB) remains open. For teachers hired on the state level, the salary hike will have to be arranged with local governments.

Judicial election and participation of the states

The President explained that most of the budget for the judicial election is being covered at the federal level. She called on the states where elections for local judiciaries will be held to provide the corresponding funds.