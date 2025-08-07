THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – THURSDAY, AUGUST 7, 2025

SUMMARY

Historic Boost to the Pharmaceutical Industry

Minister of Economy Marcelo Ebrard announced an investment of 12 billion pesos (US$640 million) in the pharmaceutical industry. This is considered a high-priority initiative due to its impact on the health of the population. He also noted that investments will begin in Morelia, Michoacán, as part of the first Wellbeing Hub.

Minister of Health David Kershenobich explained that the investment will come from three multinationals and a Mexican company and will result in the creation of 3,000 highly specialized direct jobs and over 20,000 indirect jobs.

Participating Companies:

Boehringer Ingelheim (German)

Carnot Laboratorios (Mexican)

Bayer (German)

AstraZeneca (Multinational)

Investment Projects by Company

🔹 Boehringer Ingelheim

Augusto Muench, the company’s General Director for Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean, announced a multi-year investment of 3.5 billion pesos (US$190 million). Their tablet production plant in Xochimilco will become the largest in the world.

1,800 direct jobs will be created

5 billion tablets will be manufactured

🔹 Carnot Laboratorios

CEO Edmundo Jiménez announced that the company will invest 3.5 billion pesos (US$190 million) over the next five years, generating 600 specialized direct jobs.

A new plant will be built in Villa de Tezontepec, Hidalgo

🔹 Bayer Mexico

Manuel Bravo, company CEO, announced an investment of 3 billion pesos (US$160 million) in two projects over five years:

Expansion of pharmaceutical active ingredient production in Orizaba, Veracruz

New pharmaceutical production lines in Lerma, State of Mexico

🔹 AstraZeneca Mexico

Julio Ordaz, CEO, announced an investment of over 2 billion pesos (US$110 million) over two years.

Over 600 specialized jobs and 6,500 indirect jobs will be created

1.4 billion pesos (US$74 million) will be earmarked for clinical research with institutions such as the UNAM, IPN, IMSS, and national institutes

Expansion of the Innovation and Technology Center, including IT, AI, HR, and finance services

Expansion of the manufacturing plant in the State of Mexico, which produces over 40 million items

First Wellbeing Hub in Michoacán

Governor Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla announced the construction of a Wellbeing Development Hub in Zinapécuaro, covering 346 hectares, with the initial investors already confirmed. The public-private infrastructure investment will exceed 1 billion pesos (US$53 million) in its first phase.

Legislative Bills for September

President Claudia Sheinbaum reported that Congress will discuss several reform bills in September, including:

Four laws related to the judicial reform, aimed at streamlining processes

A new Customs Law

The 2026 Economic Package

Position on Discriminatory Remarks

The President criticized a Supreme Court chamber’s decision to remove a record of former National Electoral Institute (INE) president Lorenzo Córdova’s classist comments from Ministry of Public Education (SEP) textbooks at his request.

She said that while the Court failed to address substantive national issues, it chose to censor a documented act of discrimination. “From my point of view, this Court will be known for freeing criminals, overstepping its role by interfering in legislative branch powers, and ending its term with a ruling that promotes racism,” Sheinbaum said, adding that “No public official should address another person with discriminatory language”

Economic Indicators and Bilateral Cooperation

The President reported that inflation in July was 3.51%, down 0.81% from June (4.32%).

She also noted that fentanyl trafficking has decreased by 50% since October, according to data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), due to coordinated efforts between the Mexican and U.S. governments.