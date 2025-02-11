THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2025

SUMMARY

Tariffs on steel and aluminum

Minister of Economy Marcelo Ebrard explained that the U.S. tariffs on aluminum and steel imports are a general measure applied to all countries. He also noted that Mexico is the main destination for U.S. steel exports.

Ebrard reported that Mexico imports more steel and aluminum from the United States than it exports to that country. The U.S. steel and aluminum surplus with Mexico amounts to almost US$6.90 billion dollars.

It was also announced that Ebrard will meet with the U.S. Secretary of Commerce to present the Mexican government’s information on the question. Negotiations are expected to begin next week.

Public security

Marcela Figueroa, head of the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System, reported that between 2018 and January 2025, the average daily number of intentional homicides decreased by 23.8%. In addition, she indicated that January 2025 saw the lowest number of intentional homicides since 2018. The daily average of high-impact crimes decreased by 39.5% between 2018 and 2025.

Minister of Security and Citizen Protection Omar García Harfuch reported that in the four months of President Claudia Sheinbaum’s administration, 11,600 suspects have been arrested for high-impact crimes, 102 tons of drugs have been seized, and 5,692 firearms have been confiscated.

President Claudia Sheinbaum noted that homicides declined by 12% in the past four months and indicated that work on security issues is undertaken daily, with coordination among agencies and state governments.

It was reported that Guanajuato is the only state where intentional homicides have increased, representing 15.2% of the cases. This increase was attributed not only to a lack of major attention to the question, but also to a specific development model. It was also noted that the National Action Party (PAN) has governed the state for several years.

Disarmament and national security

Minister of the Interior Rosa Icela Rodríguez presented the report of the Yes to Disarmament, Yes to Peace program, corresponding to the period from January 10 to February 10. During this time, the following weapons were received:

– 439 handguns

– 101 firearms

– 28,623 cartridges

– 428 magazines

– 47 grenades

– 200 clips

The President signed two bills related to the National Public Security System and the National Investigation System, which will be sent to Congress for discussion and eventual approval.

Case of former General Cienfuegos

Federal Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero recalled the case of the arrest of former Minister of National Defense Salvador Cienfuegos. He explained that Cienfuegos was arrested in 2020 by U.S. authorities; however, the U.S. government dropped the case, allowing for his return to Mexico.

In 2021, the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) issued two press releases in which it explained in detail the false accusations against Cienfuegos. Subsequently, the FGR presented to the U.S. government its decision not to seek criminal prosecution of Cienfuegos. President Claudia Sheinbaum indicated that there is no evidence against the former Minister of National Defense.

Consultation on trial of former presidents

Claudia Sheinbaum recalled that, during the administration of former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, a citizen consultation was held to determine whether former presidents should be put on trial. However, the required voter turnout was not reached for the consultation to be binding. Finally, the importance of respecting this decision was emphasized.

Insecurity and development in Guanajuato: Coordination for change

The President pointed out that Guanajuato is the only state where homicides have not decreased, which she attributed not only to the lack of attention to security, but also to a development model applied by the PAN. She pointed out that the state has one of the lowest average salaries and high drug consumption. Given this panorama, she indicated that the federal government will work in coordination with Governor Libia Dennise to reverse the situation.