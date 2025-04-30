THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – MORNING PRESIDENTIAL PRESS CONFERENCE – WEDNESDAY, APRIL 30, 2025

SUMMARY

National Water Commission’s strategic projects

General Director of the National Water Commission (CONAGUA) Efraín Morales reported that 37 strategic projects will be implemented in 2025. They will be applied nationwide and it is estimated that they will generate 65,000 jobs.

President Claudia Sheinbaum charged that in the review of water rights concession titles, cases were detected of politicians and businessmen with lakes, reservoirs, and private wells without permits. Thus far, 260,000 concession titles have been reviewed and their verification continues.

New Education and Child Care Centers (CECI)

From Ciudad Juarez, Zoé Robledo director of the Institute for Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) began work on the new CECI. They will be safe spaces for workers’ children. Five centers will be built in Chihuahua.

Trade relations with the United States

The President reported that although Mexico does not agree with Donald Trump’s tariff policies, the bilateral dialogue has prevented major negative effects on the economy. Thanks to this understanding, double tariffs will not be applied to cars exported from Mexico.

The President emphasized that “it is not ideal, but it is better than it was before”, and reaffirmed that Mexico as a country maintains competitive advantages. She also announced the upcoming visit of Brazil’s Minister of Economy and progress in the dialogue with Asian countries.

First quarter economic growth

The President welcomed the National Statistics Institute (INEGI) report, which indicated 0.8% growth in the first quarter of 2025. Despite global uncertainty, this is good news for the country.

Izaguirre ranch case

Sheinbaum mentioned that she expects more details to be released in the next few days on the case of the missing youth lured into organized crime recruitment sessions under false pretenses, some of whom were later killed, at the Izaguirre ranch in Jalisco.

Children’s Day

On this special day, the President emphasized that children are the present and not just the future. She emphasized that economic stipends for public school students allow for a happier childhood and wished children a full life with hopes for the future.

Lie detector Test

The following fake news were refuted:

– It is not true that the Telecommunications Law infringes on freedom of expression.

– It is not true that democracy is dead or that a dictatorship is being imposed.

– It is not true that the screwworm is endangering the Mexican avocado.

– It is now true that CompraNet only allows for consulting contracts of the last five years.

– It is not true that there will be a shortage of medicines due to the cancellation of consolidated pharmaceutical purchases.

– It is not true that the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) will conduct House to House visits to install meters and collect debts.