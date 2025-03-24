MONDAY, MARCH 24, 2025 THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – Sheinbaum

Highlights of this morning’s presidential press conference: President Claudia Sheinbaum reported on advances in three new train lines out of Mexico City

Who’s Who in Prices – PROFECO

Iván Escalante, head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (PROFECO), reported that, as of March 21, an estimated 74% of the country’s gas stations are complying with the National Strategy to Promote Gasoline Price Stabilization.

In these stations, regular gasoline was sold below 24.00 pesos (US$1.19) per liter. In addition, it reported that the average price of tortillas is 23.92 pesos (US$1.19) per kilogram.

Railway Infrastructure

México es uno de los países más felices del mundo, de acuerdo con el Informe Mundial de la Felicidad 2025, que mide este indicador en más de 140 países.



La paz y la prosperidad son resultado de la ampliación de derechos. Hoy somos un país cada vez más justo, con un pueblo alegre… pic.twitter.com/6X8P8BFL8r — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) March 23, 2025

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that the Mexico City-AIFA Train Line will be inaugurated in July. She also reported that the construction of the Mexico City-Queretaro Train Line will begin on April 1. The President said that the Mexico City-Pachuca Train Line will create 40,000 direct jobs and at least 120,000 indirect jobs.

Security and Capturing of Criminals

Minister of Security and Citizen Protection Omar García Harfuch reported that on March 20, José Gregorio “N”, alias “El Lastre”, leader of a criminal cell responsible for recruiting for the New Generation-Jalisco Cartel (CJNG) has been arrested.

It was confirmed that the Izaguirre ranch functioned as a training center, and so far there are no indications that it operated as an extermination camp.

The President noted that following the arrest of José Gregorio “N”, it was proven that he recruited through internet pages. As an immediate action, 39 websites used for this illicit activity were removed.

Commitment to the Truth

Este fin de semana estuvimos en Oaxaca, Tlaxcala e Hidalgo. El gran orgullo de la Cuarta Transformación es que trabajamos en territorio; somos un gobierno del pueblo, por el pueblo y para el pueblo. pic.twitter.com/kLYlmiV3Pb — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) March 24, 2025

Sheinbaum reiterated the government’s commitment to address the missing persons issue.

She pledged that work will continue to clarify the facts and that the people of Mexico will know the truth about what occurred at the Izaguirre ranch, which is still under the custody of the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office.

The President questioned the actions of some of the media regarding the case and charged that the opposition and her political opponents have hypocritically used the issue.

Reforms to Legislation dealing with Missing Persons

Para fortalecer la búsqueda de personas desaparecidas, la presidenta Claudia Sheinbaum envía una iniciativa para crear una Plataforma Única de Identidad a través de la CURP que tendrá fotografías y huellas dactilares, explica la consejera jurídica Ernestina Godoy. pic.twitter.com/oXiJOCXHCD — JorgeArmandoRocha (@JorgeArmandoR_) March 24, 2025

Ernestina Godoy, legal advisor to the Presidency, presented the legislative reforms concerning missing persons. They include modifications to the General Population Law and the General Law on Forced Disappearance and Missing Persons and the National Search System for missing persons.

Objectives of the reform:

To implement a system that allows for the exchange of information in real time between authorities, institutions, and individuals.

And streamline and strengthen the alert mechanisms triggered when a person is reported missing.

To guarantee the right to identity and State protection through the generalized use of the Single Population Registry Certificate (CURP).

Main actions Sheinbaum:

Hoy comienzan las obras del tren México-Pachuca. Generará 40 mil empleos directos y por lo menos el doble de indirectos. Aproximadamente en un año siete meses podremos recorrer de uno a otro punto en una hora con 10 minutos. ¡Seguimos impulsando los trenes de pasajeros! Otro… pic.twitter.com/yd7t566hgq — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) March 23, 2025

Creation of the Single Identity Platform.

Incorporation of the CURP as an official identity mechanism with photo and fingerprints, allowing real-time consultations.

The President emphasized that with this reform, when a person is reported missing, the alert will be issued immediately, significantly improving the State’s response capacity.

El pueblo de México tiene derecho a saber la verdad, no fabricada, del Rancho Izaguirre: presidenta Claudia Sheinbaum. A su vez el secretario Omar García Harfuch destaca que el predio de Teuchitlán, Jalisco era un centro de adiestramiento, no un campo de exterminio. pic.twitter.com/mjWfPe5PMx — JorgeArmandoRocha (@JorgeArmandoR_) March 24, 2025

