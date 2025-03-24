MONDAY, MARCH 24, 2025 THE PEOPLE’S MAÑANERA – Sheinbaum

Highlights of this morning’s presidential press conference: President Claudia Sheinbaum reported on advances in three new train lines out of Mexico City
SUMMARY Sheinbaum
Who’s Who in Prices – PROFECO
Iván Escalante, head of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (PROFECO), reported that, as of March 21, an estimated 74% of the country’s gas stations are complying with the National Strategy to Promote Gasoline Price Stabilization.
In these stations, regular gasoline was sold below 24.00 pesos (US$1.19) per liter. In addition, it reported that the average price of tortillas is 23.92 pesos (US$1.19) per kilogram.
Railway Infrastructure
President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that the Mexico City-AIFA Train Line will be inaugurated in July. She also reported that the construction of the Mexico City-Queretaro Train Line will begin on April 1. The President said that the Mexico City-Pachuca Train Line will create 40,000 direct jobs and at least 120,000 indirect jobs.
Security and Capturing of Criminals
Minister of Security and Citizen Protection Omar García Harfuch reported that on March 20, José Gregorio “N”, alias “El Lastre”, leader of a criminal cell responsible for recruiting for the New Generation-Jalisco Cartel (CJNG) has been arrested.
It was confirmed that the Izaguirre ranch functioned as a training center, and so far there are no indications that it operated as an extermination camp.
The President noted that following the arrest of José Gregorio “N”, it was proven that he recruited through internet pages. As an immediate action, 39 websites used for this illicit activity were removed.
Commitment to the Truth
Sheinbaum reiterated the government’s commitment to address the missing persons issue.
She pledged that work will continue to clarify the facts and that the people of Mexico will know the truth about what occurred at the Izaguirre ranch, which is still under the custody of the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office.
The President questioned the actions of some of the media regarding the case and charged that the opposition and her political opponents have hypocritically used the issue.
Reforms to Legislation dealing with Missing Persons
Ernestina Godoy, legal advisor to the Presidency, presented the legislative reforms concerning missing persons. They include modifications to the General Population Law and the General Law on Forced Disappearance and Missing Persons and the National Search System for missing persons.
Objectives of the reform:
To implement a system that allows for the exchange of information in real time between authorities, institutions, and individuals.
And streamline and strengthen the alert mechanisms triggered when a person is reported missing.
To guarantee the right to identity and State protection through the generalized use of the Single Population Registry Certificate (CURP).
Main actions Sheinbaum:
Creation of the Single Identity Platform.
Incorporation of the CURP as an official identity mechanism with photo and fingerprints, allowing real-time consultations.
The President emphasized that with this reform, when a person is reported missing, the alert will be issued immediately, significantly improving the State’s response capacity.
